MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Maxwell returns to RCB playing XI vs GT after taking mental and physical break

Maxwell missed RCB’s last three games of the ongoing season after asking the team management to give him a “mental and physical break”.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 15:07 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
 Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Glenn Maxwell at a warm-up session.
 Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Glenn Maxwell at a warm-up session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

 Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Glenn Maxwell at a warm-up session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell returned to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playing XI for its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Maxwell missed RCB’s last three games of the ongoing season after asking the team management to give him a “mental and physical break”. He had revealed this after sitting out of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 15.

“It was a pretty easy decision. I went to Faf (du Plessis) and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole. I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break; get my body right. If I’m required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact,” Maxwell had stated at the post-match press conference after the game against Sunrisers.

The 35-year-old has been woefully out of form this season, scoring just 32 runs in six innings. He has been more effective with the ball, picking four wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 8.44.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday said at the toss that the decision to bring back Maxwell into the team was largely owing to the fact that it was a day game and the hard-hitting middle-order batter could counter Gujarat’s spinners.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Gujarat Titans /

Glenn Maxwell

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, to bowl first vs Gujarat Titans; Maxwell back for RCB
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Maxwell returns to RCB playing XI vs GT after taking mental and physical break
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: India opts to bat vs Bangladesh; Playing XI, Sajana features for IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gary Kirsten named Pakistan limited overs coach; Jason Gillespie to helm Test side
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 28: Velavan Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Maxwell returns to RCB playing XI vs GT after taking mental and physical break
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: ‘I haven’t seen a lot of good death bowling, hence teams have been able to take advantage’, says Lance Klusener
    Abhishek Saini
  3. GT vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, to bowl first vs Gujarat Titans; Maxwell back for RCB
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, squads, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, to bowl first vs Gujarat Titans; Maxwell back for RCB
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Maxwell returns to RCB playing XI vs GT after taking mental and physical break
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: India opts to bat vs Bangladesh; Playing XI, Sajana features for IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gary Kirsten named Pakistan limited overs coach; Jason Gillespie to helm Test side
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 28: Velavan Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment