Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed the fastest successful 200-plus run-chase in Indian Premier League (IPL) history against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB chased down the 201-run target in just 16 overs, surpassing the previous best of 16.3 overs, achieved by Mumbai Indians against the Bengaluru side at the Wankhede Stadium last year.

Will Jacks scored a 41-ball century, the fifth fastest in the history of the IPL. With RCB needing one run to win with 25 balls remaining, Jacks hammered Rashid Khan for a six to bring up his maiden IPL hundred and seal his team’s nine-wicket win

.Jacks plundered 29 runs off Rashid in that over, the 16th of the innings, hammering the leg-spinner for four sixes and a four in five balls.

Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 70 off 44 balls at the other end as the duo put on 166 runs off 74 balls for the second wicket.

Fastest successful 200-plus run-chases in IPL

16.0 overs - RCB vs GT - Ahmedabad - 2024 16.3 overs - MI vs RCB - Mumbai - 2023 17.3 overs - Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions - Delhi - 2017 18.0 overs - MI vs SRH - Mumbai - 2023 18.2 overs - KXIP vs KKR - Kolkata - 2010