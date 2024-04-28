  1. 16.0 overs - RCB vs GT - Ahmedabad - 2024
  2. 16.3 overs - MI vs RCB - Mumbai - 2023
  3. 17.3 overs - Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions - Delhi - 2017
  4. 18.0 overs - MI vs SRH - Mumbai - 2023
  5. 18.2 overs - KXIP vs KKR - Kolkata - 2010