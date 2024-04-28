MagazineBuy Print

Virat Kohli hits back at ‘strike rate’ criticism after match-winning fifty in GT vs RCB

Virat Kohli hit back at the criticism surrounding his batting strike rate, after his fifty helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a win against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 19:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans.
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

RCB’s Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Virat Kohli hit back at the criticism surrounding his batting strike rate, after his fifty helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a win against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“All the people who talk about [my] strike rate and me not playing spin well are the ones who love to talk about these things. But for me, it is just about winning the game. There’s a reason why you do it for 15 years. Because you do this day in and day out and won games for your team,” said Kohli after the Gujarat Titans game.

“I am not sure if you haven’t been in that situation, to sit and speak about the game from the box. I don’t think it is the same thing. I am just doing my job. People can talk about their own ideas and assumption on the game (sic),” added Kohli.

HIGHLIGHTS - GT vs RCB

Kohli was involved in a match-winning 166-run partnership with Will Jacks, which helped RCB to its third win of the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat had earlier come in defence of Kohli pointing out that the team is not worried about his strike rate.

“The point on Virat’s strike rate gets a lot of air time. But he has scored the most runs, and he is also offering a decent strike rate. I’m not spending too much time worrying about Virat’s batting,” Bobat said.

IPL 2024

