Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Will Jacks smashed the fifth fastest Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred during the match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Jacks scored his century in 41 balls, hammering five fours and 10 sixes during his knock. With RCB needing one run to win with 25 balls remaining, Jacks hammered Rashid Khan for a six to bring up his maiden IPL hundred and seal his team’s nine-wicket win.

Jacks plundered 29 runs off Rashid in that over, the 16th of the innings, hammering the leg-spinner for four sixes and a four in five balls.

With the 201-run chase ending in exactly 16 overs, RCB completed the fastest successful 200-plus chase in the history of the league.

Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 70 off 44 balls at the other end as the duo put on 166 runs off 74 balls for the second wicket.

Fastest hundreds in IPL history