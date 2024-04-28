  1. 30 balls - Chris Gayle - RCB vs PWI - Bengaluru - 2013
  2. 37 balls - Yusuf Pathan - RR vs MI - Mumbai - 2010
  3. 38 balls - David Miller - KXIP vs RCB - Mohali - 2013
  4. 39 balls - Travis Head - SRH vs RCB - Bengaluru - 2024
  5. 41 balls - Will Jacks - RCB vs GT - Ahmedabad - 2024