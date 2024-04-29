IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav declared fit ahead of Lucknow Super Giants’ match against Mumbai Indians

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav has been declared fit and is likely to feature in the potential 12 of Lucknow Super Giants against Mumbai Indians for Tuesday’s match in Lucknow.

LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that Mayank has passed all fitness tests on Monday ahead of the match at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Mayank broke onto the stage with his express pace against Punjab Kings, before clocking a delivery at 156.7 kilometres per hour against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the fastest this season, and putting his name in the hat for India’s T20 World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old had started bowling in the nets last week, indicating a recovery from the abdominal strain he suffered against Gujarat Titans on April 7.