KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the resurgent Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday in a bid to bounce back from its agonizing defeat against Punjab Kings.
KKR finds itself under the threat of falling down the table with multiple teams placed very close to each other, creating heavy competition for the last two playoff spots.
Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for KKR vs DC:
Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI:
Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.
Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.
Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.
KKR vs DC DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
