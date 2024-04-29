MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Get the fantasy teams, playing XI predictions and squads for the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Kolkata on Monday.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 08:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Fraser Mcgurk plays a shot during the IPL T20 Match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Fraser Mcgurk plays a shot during the IPL T20 Match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals batsman Jake Fraser Mcgurk plays a shot during the IPL T20 Match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the resurgent Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday in a bid to bounce back from its agonizing defeat against Punjab Kings.

KKR finds itself under the threat of falling down the table with multiple teams placed very close to each other, creating heavy competition for the last two playoff spots.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for KKR vs DC:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bowl 1st: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar.

Impact Player options: Rasikh Dar/Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui.

KKR vs DC DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
Phil Salt, Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Tristan Stubbs (VC), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shreyas Iyer
ALL ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Axar Patel
BOWLERS
Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Varun Chakravarthy
Team Compostition: KKR 5-6 DC | Credits left: 7.5
SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams.

