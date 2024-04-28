MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lyon beats PSG to cruise into women’s Champions League final

Olympique Lyonnais grabbed a superb 2-1 win at Paris St Germain in an all-French women’s Champions League semifinal second leg on Sunday.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 22:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Olympique Lyonnais’ Selma Bacha, Wendie Renard celebrate after the match with teammates.
Olympique Lyonnais’ Selma Bacha, Wendie Renard celebrate after the match with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Olympique Lyonnais’ Selma Bacha, Wendie Renard celebrate after the match with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympique Lyonnais grabbed a superb 2-1 win at Paris St Germain in an all-French women’s Champions League semifinal second leg on Sunday to complete a 5-3 aggregate win that secured it a final showdown against Barcelona in Bilbao on May 25.

With Lyon having overturned a 2-0 deficit to win the first leg 3-2 after a thrilling comeback, fullback Selma Bacha netted the first goal in the third minute, catching the PSG keeper unawares and drilling a low shot into the bottom right corner.

The home side struck back four minutes before the break through striker Tabitha Chawinga, who picked up the ball outside the box before advancing and lashing a left-footed effort across the goal and in at the far post for her fifth Champions League goal of the season.

READ | ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: Mumbai City FC looks to build on first-leg lead as it hosts FC Goa

Eight-time champions Lyon wasted a number of good second-half chances before Melchie Dumornay finally slotted home the winner in the 81st minute to wrap up the 5-3 aggregate win.

On Saturday, Barcelona overturned a 1-0 deficit by winning 2-0 away to Chelsea with Aitana Bonmati and Fridolina Rolfo getting the goals.

The two sides have won the last eight Champions League finals between them, with Lyon defeating Barcelona in the finals in 2019 and 2022.

Related Topics

Olympique Lyonnais /

Paris St. Germain /

Women’s Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Sahal scores the winner as MBSG beats OFC 2-0 (3-2 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lyon beats PSG to cruise into women’s Champions League final
    Reuters
  3. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad 59/3 (7), loses three wickets inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 final venue confirmed as Mohun Bagan SG beats Odisha in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: Mumbai City FC looks to build on first-leg lead as it hosts FC Goa
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lyon beats PSG to cruise into women’s Champions League final
    Reuters
  2. Serie A champion Inter Milan eases to win over 2-0 against 10-man Torino in party atmosphere
    Reuters
  3. Man arrested for alleged tragedy chanting at Manchester United vs Burnley game
    AP
  4. Former Chelsea manager Villas-Boas elected president of FC Porto
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1: PSG forced to wait for title win after thrilling 3-3 draw with Le Havre
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Sahal scores the winner as MBSG beats OFC 2-0 (3-2 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lyon beats PSG to cruise into women’s Champions League final
    Reuters
  3. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad 59/3 (7), loses three wickets inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 final venue confirmed as Mohun Bagan SG beats Odisha in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: Mumbai City FC looks to build on first-leg lead as it hosts FC Goa
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment