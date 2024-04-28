MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: Mumbai City FC looks to build on first-leg lead as it hosts FC Goa

The Islanders recently lost the League Winners Shield to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and the Championship will be head coach Petr Kratky’s last hope to end his first season with silverware.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 22:09 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Karthik Mudaliar
MCFC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat the Gaurs 3-2 in the first leg.
MCFC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat the Gaurs 3-2 in the first leg. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

MCFC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat the Gaurs 3-2 in the first leg. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal with hopes to build on its one-goal advantage at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

The Islanders recently lost the Shield to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and the Championship will be head coach Kratky’s last hope to end his first season with silverware.

MCFC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat the Gaurs 3-2 in the first leg. Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the 90th minute while Vikram Partap Singh equalised soon after, while Chhangte got his brace to complete the comeback.

Excluding the heroics of Chhangte and Vikram, however, FCG had kept MCFC on its feet throughout that game.

FCG’s high press hindered MCFC’s distributional play in the first half as the home side got a two-goal cushion courtesy of goals from Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes in the 16th and 56th minute, respectively.

“If you put it in perspective, we were losing for 90 minutes, not everything was perfect. We have to learn from what happened and it won’t happen again,” said MCFC coach Petr Kratky, reflecting on his away leg.

The Islanders, despite having a steady build-up, have struggled to find the final pass in the box and convert scoring opportunities.

ALSO READ | FC Goa hopes to continue dream run under Spanish wizard Manolo Marquez

With Jorge Pereyra Diaz back in the squad, after missing out on the last game due to suspension, MCFC will expect to have the edge it was missing in its arsenal in the first leg.

Jayesh Rane has been another impressive player for MCFC, with two goals out of its three first-leg goals assisted by the 31-year-old.

“He (Jayesh) is a very good player and when he gets the chance he is doing very well. We will decide after the training as to who is starting in tomorrow’s game,” Kratky said about his chances of starting in the second leg.

MCFC’s full-back Akash Mishra and FCG’s winger Mohammad Yasir will miss the match with injuries.

FCG returned to the playoffs after two seasons under ISL title-winning coach Manolo Marquez and will look to continue its dream run.

Both sides have an almost identical style of playing – crowding the box on both ends to force errors by the opposition. Hence, the team with the least mistakes will seal a spot in the summit clash on May 4.

“It is not over. If we win or lose, it won’t be because of the first game,” Manolo stated and made it clear that it is all to play for in the penultimate game of this ISL season.

Related stories

Related Topics

FC Goa /

Mumbai City FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24 /

Lallianzuala Chhangte /

Vikram Partap Singh /

Manolo Marquez /

Petr Kratky

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 final venue confirmed as Mohun Bagan SG beats Odisha in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad 118/6 (16); Heinrich Klaasen departs for 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG rides on Sahal’s winner to enter final, beats Odisha 3-2 on aggregate
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 28: Velavan Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final
    Team Sportstar
  5. MLS: Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: Mumbai City FC looks to build on first-leg lead as it hosts FC Goa
    Karthik Mudaliar
  2. ISL 2023-24 final venue confirmed as Mohun Bagan SG beats Odisha in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG rides on Sahal’s winner to enter final, beats Odisha 3-2 on aggregate
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Sahal scores the winner as MBSG beats OFC 2-0 (3-2 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Captain Ryan Edwards extends stay at Chennaiyin FC until 2025
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 final venue confirmed as Mohun Bagan SG beats Odisha in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad 118/6 (16); Heinrich Klaasen departs for 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG rides on Sahal’s winner to enter final, beats Odisha 3-2 on aggregate
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 28: Velavan Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final
    Team Sportstar
  5. MLS: Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment