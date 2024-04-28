ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: Mumbai City FC looks to build on first-leg lead as it hosts FC Goa

Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal with hopes to build on its one-goal advantage at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

The Islanders recently lost the Shield to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and the Championship will be head coach Kratky’s last hope to end his first season with silverware.

MCFC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat the Gaurs 3-2 in the first leg. Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the 90th minute while Vikram Partap Singh equalised soon after, while Chhangte got his brace to complete the comeback.

Excluding the heroics of Chhangte and Vikram, however, FCG had kept MCFC on its feet throughout that game.

FCG’s high press hindered MCFC’s distributional play in the first half as the home side got a two-goal cushion courtesy of goals from Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes in the 16th and 56th minute, respectively.

“If you put it in perspective, we were losing for 90 minutes, not everything was perfect. We have to learn from what happened and it won’t happen again,” said MCFC coach Petr Kratky, reflecting on his away leg.

The Islanders, despite having a steady build-up, have struggled to find the final pass in the box and convert scoring opportunities.

With Jorge Pereyra Diaz back in the squad, after missing out on the last game due to suspension, MCFC will expect to have the edge it was missing in its arsenal in the first leg.

Jayesh Rane has been another impressive player for MCFC, with two goals out of its three first-leg goals assisted by the 31-year-old.

“He (Jayesh) is a very good player and when he gets the chance he is doing very well. We will decide after the training as to who is starting in tomorrow’s game,” Kratky said about his chances of starting in the second leg.

MCFC’s full-back Akash Mishra and FCG’s winger Mohammad Yasir will miss the match with injuries.

FCG returned to the playoffs after two seasons under ISL title-winning coach Manolo Marquez and will look to continue its dream run.

Both sides have an almost identical style of playing – crowding the box on both ends to force errors by the opposition. Hence, the team with the least mistakes will seal a spot in the summit clash on May 4.

“It is not over. If we win or lose, it won’t be because of the first game,” Manolo stated and made it clear that it is all to play for in the penultimate game of this ISL season.