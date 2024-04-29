MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket finalises Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi as potential venues

The Champions Trophy is expected to be held tentatively in February-March next year but the International Cricket Council is yet to confirm the venues.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 17:02 IST , Lahore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Pakistan won the last edition of the ICC Champions Trophy seven years ago, beating India in the final at The Oval, London.
Pakistan won the last edition of the ICC Champions Trophy seven years ago, beating India in the final at The Oval, London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan won the last edition of the ICC Champions Trophy seven years ago, beating India in the final at The Oval, London. | Photo Credit: AP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has earmarked Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi as venues for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy, which was last held in England in 2017, is expected to be held tentatively in February-March next year.

“We’ve sent the schedule for the matches in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said at a press conference in Lahore. The ICC’s security team came and we had a very good meeting. They looked at arrangements here and we’ll also share stadium upgrade plans with them.

“We are trying to ensure we host a very good tournament in Pakistan,” Naqvi informed.

ALSO READ:Gary Kirsten named Pakistan limited overs coach; Jason Gillespie to helm Test side

The PCB has been steadfast in insisting that the tournament will not be altered in any way to accommodate India.

Naqvi also conceded that condition of all three proposed venues is currently sub-standard in terms of hosting international games of cricket.

“If you look at Gaddafi [Stadium] (here), it is good but the viewing experience is not great for cricket. Football maybe, not cricket,” Naqvi said.

“We need to improve facilities in the stadiums, where there are some old problems. Karachi is in bad shape. So on May 7, we will finalise bids from international companies who will come and help us design.

“We are already late but we need to do these upgrades in four-five months. It will be a very tough test but we can do it,” Naqvi concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Champions Trophy /

ICC Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs DC Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Kolkata Knight Riders or Delhi Capitals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Knight Riders look to bounce back after humbling loss, Capitals keen to continue upward climb
    Team Sportstar
  3. Don’t try to do something that you’re not: coach Gillespie’s message to Pakistan team
    PTI
  4. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket finalises Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi as potential venues
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: Statistical and tactical analysis of MCFC ‘super-sub’ Jayesh Rane
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Don’t try to do something that you’re not: coach Gillespie’s message to Pakistan team
    PTI
  2. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket finalises Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi as potential venues
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand announces squad; Williamson to captain, Matt Henry makes the cut
    Reuters
  4. Gary Kirsten named Pakistan limited overs coach; Jason Gillespie to helm Test side
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs NZ, 5th T20I: Afridi, spinners help Pakistan level series against spirited New Zealand
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs DC Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Kolkata Knight Riders or Delhi Capitals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Knight Riders look to bounce back after humbling loss, Capitals keen to continue upward climb
    Team Sportstar
  3. Don’t try to do something that you’re not: coach Gillespie’s message to Pakistan team
    PTI
  4. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket finalises Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi as potential venues
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: Statistical and tactical analysis of MCFC ‘super-sub’ Jayesh Rane
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment