Gary Kirsten named Pakistan limited overs coach; Jason Gillespie to helm Test side

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named the assistant coach for all formats.

Published : Apr 28, 2024

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten has been named as the Head Coach for the Pakistan ODI and T20I men’s teams.
FILE PHOTO: Former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten has been named as the Head Coach for the Pakistan ODI and T20I men’s teams. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten has been named as the Head Coach for the Pakistan ODI and T20I men’s teams. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

