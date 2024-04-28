Gary Kirsten named Pakistan limited overs coach; Jason Gillespie to helm Test side

Pakistan announced new coaching setups for the men’s national team on Sunday, with Gary Kirsten named Head Coach for white-ball formats while Jason Gillespie is set to the coach the Test side.
Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named the assistant coach for all formats.
More to follow...
