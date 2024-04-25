MagazineBuy Print

17-year-old Indonesian bowler, Rohmalia records best bowling figures in T20I history

Rohmalia took seven wickets and bowled three maidens in her 3.2 Over spell to break the record of Netharlands’ Frederique Overdijk.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 17:45 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: Rohmalia Rohmalia records best bowling figures in T20I history.
Representative Photo: Rohmalia Rohmalia records best bowling figures in T20I history. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Rohmalia Rohmalia records best bowling figures in T20I history. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rohmalia Rohmalia recorded the best bowling figures in a T20I match in the Indonesia women vs Mongolia women match in the Bali Bash International women’s T20I series.

ALSO READ | Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Rohmalia, on her international debut, took seven wickets and bowled three maidens in her 3.2 Over spell to break the record of Netharlands’ Frederique Overdijk who held the previous record with two maidens and seven wickets, conceding 3 runs in four overs.

The right arm off-spinner helped Indonesia women beat Mongolia women by 127 runs.

Best bowling figures in T20Is (Men’s and Women’s)

Rohmalia Rohmalia (Indonesia Women): 3.2-3-0-7 against Mongolia, 2024

Frederique Overdijk (Netherlands Women): 4-2-3-7 against France, 2021

Alison Stocks (Argentina Women): 3.4-0-3-7 against Peru, 2022

Syazrul Ezat Idrus (Malaysia Men): 4-1-8-7 against China, 2023

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
