17-year-old Indonesian bowler, Rohmalia records best bowling figures in T20I history

Rohmalia Rohmalia recorded the best bowling figures in a T20I match in the Indonesia women vs Mongolia women match in the Bali Bash International women’s T20I series.
Rohmalia, on her international debut, took seven wickets and bowled three maidens in her 3.2 Over spell to break the record of Netharlands’ Frederique Overdijk who held the previous record with two maidens and seven wickets, conceding 3 runs in four overs.
The right arm off-spinner helped Indonesia women beat Mongolia women by 127 runs.
Best bowling figures in T20Is (Men’s and Women’s)
Rohmalia Rohmalia (Indonesia Women): 3.2-3-0-7 against Mongolia, 2024
Frederique Overdijk (Netherlands Women): 4-2-3-7 against France, 2021
Alison Stocks (Argentina Women): 3.4-0-3-7 against Peru, 2022
Syazrul Ezat Idrus (Malaysia Men): 4-1-8-7 against China, 2023
