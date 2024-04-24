MagazineBuy Print

Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Bolt, who holds the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m, will play a key role in promoting the event, starting with a cameo appearance in next week’s release of the event’s official anthem music video

Published : Apr 24, 2024 20:03 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Usain Bolt attends the red carpet at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards.
Usain Bolt attends the red carpet at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards. | Photo Credit: Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images
infoIcon

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced Olympic legend Usain Bolt as the ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA in June 2024.

Bolt, who holds the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m, will play a key role in promoting the event, starting with a cameo appearance in next week’s release of the event’s official anthem music video alongside artists Sean Paul and Kes.

The eight-time Olympic Gold Medallist will also attend T20 World Cup matches in the West Indies and be part of fan engagement events promoting the sport within the United States.

Usain Bolt expressed his excitement about his new role. “I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to attending West Indies matches at the World Cup and making a contribution to the growth of cricket globally.”

“While I will of course be supporting West Indies at the World Cup, getting the sport into the US is big for cricket. It’s the biggest sports market in the world and the energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards cricket’s inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028,” Bolt added.

ALSO READ | Former India captain Sourav Ganguly advocates for Rohit and Kohli to open in T20 World Cup

ICC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice voiced his excitement about roping in Bolt for the World Cup. “Usain Bolt is a global icon, we are thrilled to have him on board as an Ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to engage with a new generation of fans. His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role. Alongside his world record breaking achievements and energetic personality, he will add another exciting element to the World Cup.”

