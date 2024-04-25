KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hopes to maintain winning run against struggling Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking for another positive result at home to strengthen its position in the league table when it meets Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Currently placed second in the points table with 10 points, KKR has performed with a fairly good success rate having won five of its seven matches. This has happened largely owing to the efficiency of its batting department, which has been amassing 200 plus scores regularly.

KKR will be playing its fourth consecutive game at home, where it has won two and lost one in the three previous appearances. The previous match saw a total of 443 runs where the host edged out visiting Royal Challengers Bengaluru by the slenderest of margins – one run.

KKR top order has been in good form which can be judged by the runs amassed by the likes of Sunil Narine (286), Phil Salt (249), skipper Shreyas Iyer (190) and Andre Russell (155). Despite a huge investment in the bowling department, KKR bowling has not been able to reach the expected level which was assumed to happen with the purchase of Mitchell Starc with a record amount of Rs. 24.75 crore.

For the ninth-placed Punjab Kings, the journey so far has been far from satisfactory. The team lost the last four of its outings in a total of six defeats in eight matches to be one of the most underperforming sides. It will be seriously hoping to turn things around by outshining the prowess of the home side’s arsenal.