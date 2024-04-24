IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals climbs to sixth spot after four-run win over Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by four runs in a high-scoring thriller of the Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

DC climbed to sixth spot after this win while GT slipped to seventh place.

Here’s how the standings are after the DC vs GT in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914 4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.148 5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 8 +0.415 6 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 8 -0.386 7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 8 -0.974 8 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227 9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

(Updated after DC VS GT on April 24)