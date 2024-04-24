MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals climbs to sixth spot after four-run win over Gujarat Titans

Here’s how the standings of the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition changed after Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi on Wednesday.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 23:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Rasikh Dar Salam celebrates with teammates who took 3 wickets against Gujarat Titans.
Delhi Capitals’ Rasikh Dar Salam celebrates with teammates who took 3 wickets against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by four runs in a high-scoring thriller of the Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. 

DC climbed to sixth spot after this win while GT slipped to seventh place.

Here’s how the standings are after the DC vs GT in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914
4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.148
5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 8 +0.415
6 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 8 -0.386
7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 8 -0.974
8 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227
9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

(Updated after DC VS GT on April 24)

