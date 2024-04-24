MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: SRH coach Vettori wants his team to keep scoring big totals

Speaking on the eve of the IPL match against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Wednesday, Vettori said the batting group has been sensational and it was quite rewarding to play like that in all conditions.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 17:51 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, Head Coach Daniel Vettori with captain Pat Cummins during a training session.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, Head Coach Daniel Vettori with captain Pat Cummins during a training session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, Head Coach Daniel Vettori with captain Pat Cummins during a training session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori said that they need to keep challenging themselves and keep scoring big totals.

Speaking on the eve of the IPL match against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Wednesday, Vettori said the batting group has been sensational and it was quite rewarding to play like that in all conditions.

“Yes, the fearless attitude is contagious, with such quality of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the top,“ he said.

“We have players complementing them. Those two were fantastic. We all know Klassen is one of the best in the world. But to get performances from Samad, Nitish has been the real difference maker. Every game someone is out to contribute to the team.“ 

ALSO READ | Former India captain Sourav Ganguly advocates for Rohit and Kohli to open in T20 World Cup

On Pat Cummins’ captaincy, the SRH head coach felt it was the same as leading Australia.

“He is always well prepared. The performances have been of high standard. He has a strong ability to read the game. He works with bowlers and coaches. That worked well. We have some pressure situations particularly with ball, defending totals. But he made the difference,“ Vettori said.

“If you win the game by 25 or 40 runs, you take that every day. Though the scores are high, when you post big scores, you expect teams to come hard to chase. The wickets are good. The bowlers have done exceptionally well. That was highlighted by Natarajan in the last game. We can’t look at economies, as long as they are below the required rate in the game, they are good,“ he said.

On the Impact Player rule, Vettori said it was a question of just the style and aggression when a team had seven or eight batters.

“We can take the game on. It is not just us, all the other teams were ready to take on the bowlers,“ he said.

“No, I don’t think it undermines the role of all-rounders. I think if you look at our team, Nitish and Abhishek did bowl a bit. Nitish bowled well, it gives us more options,“ Vettori said.

“In fact, the impact rule made our selection very easy. I think because you cover so many bases. When it comes to the selection table, it makes our a lot easier,“ he said.

On the wicket for tomorrow’s game, Vettori said it looked similar to the one used in the Mumbai Indians match. “ We can expect another high-scoring game,“ he added.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Daniel Vettori

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Sift, Niraj triumph in first Olympic Selection Trials in Rifle 3P
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: SRH coach Vettori wants his team to keep scoring big totals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip today - Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: Updates of FCG v MCFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: SRH coach Vettori wants his team to keep scoring big totals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip today - Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans?
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Stoinis still keen to represent Australia despite loss of central contract
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: CSK coach Fleming praises Ruturaj Gaikwad, Stoinis centuries; admits toss played role in LSG loss
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Sift, Niraj triumph in first Olympic Selection Trials in Rifle 3P
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: SRH coach Vettori wants his team to keep scoring big totals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip today - Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: Updates of FCG v MCFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Pant’s Delhi Capitals takes on Gill’s Gujarat Titans; Toss at 7 p.m., squad, predicted playing XI;
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment