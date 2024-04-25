DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Axar promoted to counter Sai Kishore, says Delhi batting coach Amre

Delhi Capitals’ close win over Gujarat Titans saw Axar Patel come up the order for the first time this year, the southpaw playing a crucial knock of 66 to help the team post a formidable score.

DC batting coach Pravin Amre said the decision to promote him was mainly intended to counter R. Sai Kishore in the PowerPlay.

“If you remember last year, he was the one striking the ball very well. The plan [to promote Axar] was that they had Sai Kishore bowling in the PowerPlay and we wanted a batter taking him on,” Amre said.

The Capitals have tried Abishek Porel in the role before but Amre said the team felt that the Bengal batter would be better suited down the order.

“Porel started well against the Punjab Kings, scoring a 10-ball 30. He is striking well. But, as a batting unit, it’s important all batters score and Axar did not have a big knock yet. Porel can bat at the top and down [the order], so we wanted to use him as a finisher,” the coach said.

GT’s Sai Kishore said that the 113-run stand between Axar and Rishabh Pant and the runs conceded at the death was where the scales tilted.

“Axar and Pant batted well, they got that momentum and in the last few overs we conceded more sixes than fours and that resulted in the game slightly going out of hand,” the left-arm spinner said.

He was however confident about the team’s chances to fight for a place in the top four. “The best part about this team is the belief that everyone carries,” he said. “I think a lot of these things are out of control. We just try to ensure that how we are playing is taken care of and be emotionally detached from the result.”