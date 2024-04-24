IPL 2024: ‘If we dismiss Head, Abhishek early and limit SRH to a par score, we can win,’ says Jacks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru allrounder Will Jacks said it was hard on the bowlers playing on good wickets and small grounds.

“With the Impact Rule, the teams are going hard at all the bowlers. We struggled with the new ball, not (being able to) take wickets in PowerPlay, and later we found it hard to defend the totals,” he said on the eve of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

“We made a conscious effort to take wickets with the new ball. Hopefully, that will pay off. You never know, if we win a few matches and from there you never know what can happen,” he said.

“SRH is high on confidence. They scored three scores over 260. All the batters seem to be in form and now they are playing at home. It is challenging to come here. If we restrict them to par or below par score, we can win,” Jacks said.

“The wicket here looks good for batting. (It is) my first time (here). It is very nice. The stadium is good, (it’s) batter-friendly I would say,” he said.

“Travis Head and Abhishek (Sharma) will go hard at bowlers from ball one. Whatever plans they have, we leave them to the bowlers. Both of them are pretty much batting the whole PowerPlay. So hopefully, if we get them and can bring No.3 early, we can restrict them for a low total,” Jacks said.

“It’s been amazing so far to play with RCB, it is a great franchise. It has a fanbase all over India. Playing with RCB legends (Virat) Kohli, and Faf (du Plessis), it’s been amazing,” he said.

“It is great to see the commitment and intensity shown. That’s what has made Virat so good over the years. And Faf is so experienced as well. To train with them is great and I want to learn whatever I can in these two months,” Jacks said.