IPL 2024: ‘If we dismiss Head, Abhishek early and limit SRH to a par score, we can win,’ says Jacks

The English allrounder Jacks said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru has made a conscious effort to take wickets with the new ball and hoped the approach might pay off against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 20:45 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Jacks scored his first half-century in the Indian Premier League in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s previous match, against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Jacks scored his first half-century in the Indian Premier League in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's previous match, against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
Jacks scored his first half-century in the Indian Premier League in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s previous match, against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru allrounder Will Jacks said it was hard on the bowlers playing on good wickets and small grounds.

“With the Impact Rule, the teams are going hard at all the bowlers. We struggled with the new ball, not (being able to) take wickets in PowerPlay, and later we found it hard to defend the totals,” he said on the eve of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

RELATED: Struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru eyes a surprise against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad

“We made a conscious effort to take wickets with the new ball. Hopefully, that will pay off. You never know, if we win a few matches and from there you never know what can happen,” he said.

“SRH is high on confidence. They scored three scores over 260. All the batters seem to be in form and now they are playing at home. It is challenging to come here. If we restrict them to par or below par score, we can win,” Jacks said.

“The wicket here looks good for batting. (It is) my first time (here). It is very nice. The stadium is good, (it’s) batter-friendly I would say,” he said.

“Travis Head and Abhishek (Sharma) will go hard at bowlers from ball one. Whatever plans they have, we leave them to the bowlers. Both of them are pretty much batting the whole PowerPlay. So hopefully, if we get them and can bring No.3 early, we can restrict them for a low total,” Jacks said.

ALSO READ: SRH coach Vettori wants his team to keep scoring big totals in IPL 2024

“It’s been amazing so far to play with RCB, it is a great franchise. It has a fanbase all over India. Playing with RCB legends (Virat) Kohli, and Faf (du Plessis), it’s been amazing,” he said.

“It is great to see the commitment and intensity shown. That’s what has made Virat so good over the years. And Faf is so experienced as well. To train with them is great and I want to learn whatever I can in these two months,” Jacks said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

