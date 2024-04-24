SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru eyes a surprise against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad

A struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) runs into in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with desperate hopes of registering a badly-needed win after losing seven of its eight games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

The fact that an explosive batter Glenn Phillips is watching from the dugout as his SRH teammates come up with some unbelievable stroke play is proof of the team’s depth as it chases its first goal of making it to the playoffs with 10 points from seven games.

The element of uncertainty cannot be ruled out as RCB undoubtedly can pull off a miracle, but for that to happen, it has to come up with something that has not been seen from it so far this season.

Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been giving such flying starts that it has become a walk in the park for the likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad.

A record-breaking powerplay produced priceless reactions inside the @SunRisers Dugout 😃👌



The emotions say it all 🧡#TATAIPL | #DCvSRHpic.twitter.com/SvjmmAW3JU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2024

And, on a wicket which is predicted to be a perfect IPL strip for a high-scoring game, it would be a daunting task for RCB to raise the bar under pressure, with the exception of Virat Kohli at the top and Dinesh Karthik down the order.

In bowling too, there has been nothing much to rave about Faf DuPlessis’ team and the lack of a quality spinner was all too glaring in the campaign so far.

It remains to be seen if RCB can pull off a change in its script.