MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Gavaskar on Underwood, Raman Subba: They showed why cricket is a gentleman’s game

Derek Underwood and Raman Subba Row, who passed away recently, were hard-nosed professionals who never gave you an inch on the field but were the first to applaud an opponent when he did well.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 11:40 IST - 4 MINS READ

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar
An illustrious face-off: English left-arm spinner Derek Underwood bowls to India’s G.R. Viswanath on day one of the fifth Test at Chepauk in 1982. Viswanath made 222 in the first innings. 
An illustrious face-off: English left-arm spinner Derek Underwood bowls to India’s G.R. Viswanath on day one of the fifth Test at Chepauk in 1982. Viswanath made 222 in the first innings.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library
infoIcon

An illustrious face-off: English left-arm spinner Derek Underwood bowls to India’s G.R. Viswanath on day one of the fifth Test at Chepauk in 1982. Viswanath made 222 in the first innings.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

Last week, not just English cricket but world cricket lost two wonderful gentlemen. The passing of Raman Subba Row and Derek Underwood reduces the number of gentlemen in the game. Make no mistake, they were hard-nosed professionals who never gave you an inch on the field but were the first to applaud an opponent when he did well. That, in no way, took away their competitiveness or lessened their desire to do well for their team. Not just that, but when they were successful, they were humble and did not celebrate in a wild way with expletives, screaming like a banshee, or jumping up and down as if the success was totally unexpected. There was no ego, either.

ALSO READ
Atherton, Boycott and others pay tribute to late England spinner Derek Underwood

Who can forget Underwood applauding the exquisite century scored by G. R. Viswanath with a warm handshake and then saying to him, ‘Master, when you have had enough, please give your wicket to this bowler’. Not that he was not going to try and get Vishy out, but simply an acknowledgement of a superior performance by an opponent. This was during the Delhi Test match in 1981, a game where the little genius was to be dropped from the squad. The selection committee, headed by Polly Umrigar, one of India’s all-time greats, had already taken the momentous decision to leave out Chetan Chauhan from the team despite him being the highest scorer on the tour of Australia and New Zealand a few months earlier. Despite being a failure on that twin tour with just one 50-plus score in both countries, I had been appointed as the captain for the series, so leaving Chauhan out was a shocker for me.

ALSO READ
England spin great Derek Underwood dies aged 78

Chauhan and I had struck up a lovely partnership on the field, and my respect for his gutsy fighting qualities as an opener was second to none. Still, he was left out of the team even after I requested the committee to give him two Tests to fail. Normally you ask for two chances to succeed, but here I asked the other way, so confident I was that Chauhan would carry on his scoring, especially after the confidence of having done well Down Under on different pitches and conditions.

Now, after two Tests, the committee wanted to leave Vishy out. He had just played a crucial cameo in the first Test, which we had won narrowly, so this did not make any sense to me. When I saw that the selectors were bent on leaving him out, I said that I did not want to be part of the meeting and would leave. The meeting was held immediately after the second Test in Bengaluru had finished. I had scored 172 there before being dismissed caught and bowled by Underwood, so I was much more confident when I joined the selectors for this meeting.

Off-spinner Ghulam Ahmed, who had also captained India in one Test, was the Hon. Secretary of the BCCI then and the convenor of the selection meeting. He was also a bureaucrat. He had also been a selector before becoming board secretary. He therefore could sense when he needed to step in. He said that if the captain feels so strongly about it, the selection committee should respect it, as after all, he is going to take the team out in the middle. The selection committee was made up of stalwarts; apart from Umrigar, there were the premium all-rounders, Dattu Phadkar and Chandu Sarwate, who was also a fingerprint expert in the police.

Vishy not only got the century, which I have just written about but followed it with a 200 in Chennai, where he and the late Yashpal Sharma batted together for a whole day. To Umrigar’s credit, when we sat down to pick the team for the final Test, he thanked me in the selection meeting for insisting on Vishy being selected.

ALSO READ
Former England cricketer Raman Subba Row dead at 92

Mind you, as the captain, I was only coopted to the selection meeting with no voting power. That gesture from Umrigar once again showed that when it comes to Indian cricket, there should never be any egos.

Raman Subba Row was like Chauhan, a gutsy opening batsman who later came to India as the manager of the England team and got along tremendously with the BCCI officials. In later years, he would travel to Mumbai every winter to spend time with his good friend Madhav Apte and stay with him. No doubt the evenings would be filled with reminiscing about the cricketers they both had seen and picking all-time Best Elevens and World Elevens.

RIP, Raman and Derek. Thank you for showing why cricket was called the gentleman’s game.

Related Topics

Derek Underwood /

G. R. Viswanath /

Chetan Chauhan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sunil Gavaskar on Underwood, Raman Subba: They showed why cricket is a gentleman’s game
    Sunil Gavaskar
  2. How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 
    Rakesh Rao
  3. DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beats Gujarat Titans in high-scoring thriller to maintain playoff chances
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Premier League: Mateta double fires Palace to win over Newcastle; Bournemouth beats Wolves
    Reuters
  5. D Gukesh comes home to a chaotic reception in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sunil Gavaskar on Underwood, Raman Subba: They showed why cricket is a gentleman’s game
    Sunil Gavaskar
  2. PAK v NZ: Pakistan withdraws injured Rizwan, Irfan Khan from T20I series
    Reuters
  3. Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
    Team Sportstar
  4. That door is now closed: Narine rules out T20 World Cup return amid purple patch in IPL
    PTI
  5. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly advocates for Rohit and Kohli to open in T20 World Cup
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sunil Gavaskar on Underwood, Raman Subba: They showed why cricket is a gentleman’s game
    Sunil Gavaskar
  2. How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 
    Rakesh Rao
  3. DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beats Gujarat Titans in high-scoring thriller to maintain playoff chances
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Premier League: Mateta double fires Palace to win over Newcastle; Bournemouth beats Wolves
    Reuters
  5. D Gukesh comes home to a chaotic reception in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment