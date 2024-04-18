MagazineBuy Print

Former England cricketer Raman Subba Row dead at 92

At the time of his death, Raman Subba was England’s oldest living men’s Test cricketer.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 19:58 IST , London

AFP
Umpire A.V. Jayaprakash and match Referee Raman Subba Row during the second Test between India and South Africa in Bangalore on March 04. 2000.
Umpire A.V. Jayaprakash and match Referee Raman Subba Row during the second Test between India and South Africa in Bangalore on March 04. 2000. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN / THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

Umpire A.V. Jayaprakash and match Referee Raman Subba Row during the second Test between India and South Africa in Bangalore on March 04. 2000. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN / THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The former England batter Raman Subba Row has died aged 92, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.

At the time of his death, he was England’s oldest living men’s Test cricketer.

Subba Row played first-class cricket for Cambridge University and then joined the powerful Surrey side of the 1950s that won seven successive County Championships.

Unable to secure a permanent first-team place at The Oval, he moved to Northamptonshire, where he was appointed captain in 1958.

That year also saw Subba Row win the first of his 13 England caps and in 1961 he scored a century in both his first and last Tests against Australia. In all, he scored 984 Test runs at an average of over 46.

After retiring to pursue a business career, he was the manager of England’s tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1981.

Subba Row also served five years as chairman of the Test and County Cricket Board, the forerunner of the ECB, from 1985-90.

He later became one of the International Cricket Council’s first match referees, overseeing 160 fixtures.

“We are extremely saddened to hear of Raman’s passing,” said ECB chair Richard Thompson.

“He was a great cricket man and his remarkable cricket career saw success both on and off the field -- as a player, official, administrator and chair of both Surrey and the Test and County Cricket Board.

“Our sport owes him an enormous debt of gratitude, and on behalf of the ECB, we would like to send our sincere condolences to Raman’s friends and family at this sad time.”

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
