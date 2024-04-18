MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SurendraBhave appointed Odisha men’s head coach

This will be the former Maharashtra opening batter’s fifth stint and fourth team as a senior men’s head coach in domestic cricket

Published : Apr 18, 2024 15:19 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Former Indian cricketer Surendra Bhave.
FILE PHOTO: Former Indian cricketer Surendra Bhave. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Jignesh Mistry
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Indian cricketer Surendra Bhave. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Jignesh Mistry

Surendra Bhave, the domestic stalwart, has been appointed as Odisha men’s head coach for the forthcoming domestic season. Bhave will thus return as a First Class coach after a two-year break.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Wednesday evening made an official announcement of Bhave’s appointment for “the 2024-25 domestic season” following an extensive procedure by its Cricket Advisory Committee.

Bhave, a Maharashtra opening batter, tallied 7,971 runs in 97 First Class appearances at an enviable average of 58.18 before retiring in 2000-01. Besides representing India A for a SAARC tourney in 1992-93, Bhave also led Maharashtra to a rare appearance in a Ranji Trophy final in the same season.

He was a member of India’s national selection panel during its triumphant run in the 2011 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Musheer Khan: Mumbai’s serial centurion in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is just ‘getting started’

“I am excited for the new role and a new challenge. It’s a talented bunch and I am looking forward to sharing my experience with them. The fact that we will be able to start preparing early will be of a lot of help,” Bhave told Sportstar from Pune, his hometown.

Bhave will spend a couple of days in Bhubaneswar later in the week before taking charge at the National Cricket Academy’s zonal off-season under-19 camp at Nadiad. He will formally join Odisha in June after fulfilling his NCA commitments.

This will be his fifth stint and fourth team as a senior men’s head coach in domestic cricket. Besides his two stints with Maharashtra, including in 2013-14 when Maharashtra made it to the Ranji final, he has been at the helm of affairs at Haryana and Punjab.

Since his last stint with Punjab, which saw Punjab losing the Ranji quarterfinal to eventual champion Madhya Pradesh in 2021-22, Bhave has been looking after various coaching centres in and around Pune and has been involved in NCA’s off-season activities.

Related stories

Related Topics

surendra bhave /

Maharashtra /

Ranji Trophy /

Odisha Cricket Association /

World Cup /

ODI World Cup /

Madhya Pradesh /

Punjab

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Surendra Bhave appointed Odisha men’s head coach
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Former World No. 1 Kento Momota retires from international badminton at 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia’s Stuart Law named head coach of hosts USA
    AFP
  4. De Rossi to continue as Roma manager
    Reuters
  5. Murali Sreeshankar ruled out of Paris Olympics due to knee injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Surendra Bhave appointed Odisha men’s head coach
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: East Zone beats South by one wicket on day three in a thrilling fashion
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: “Want to finish as winners and not participants” says South Zone coach Diana David
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024 Final: East Zone 154 runs away from title after spinners dominate second day’s play
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: East Zone crushes North by 135 runs, to meet South in final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Surendra Bhave appointed Odisha men’s head coach
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Former World No. 1 Kento Momota retires from international badminton at 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia’s Stuart Law named head coach of hosts USA
    AFP
  4. De Rossi to continue as Roma manager
    Reuters
  5. Murali Sreeshankar ruled out of Paris Olympics due to knee injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment