India vs New Zealand first Test stats review: Henry scalps 100 and India’s capitulation in Bengaluru

Quickest to reach 100 Test wickets for New Zealand

Test# Bowler Achieved on Balls Runs Wkts Ave. S/R Against Venue Result 100th victim 25 Richard Hadlee 17 Feb 1979 6042 3058 101 30.28 59.82 Pak Napier Drawn Imran Khan 26 Neil Wagner 19 Nov 2016 5596 2981 102 29.23 54.86 Pak Christchurch HO Won Babar Azam 26 Matt Henry 17 Oct 2024 6023 3094 100 30.94 60.23 Ind Bengaluru Won Kuldeep Yadav 27 Bruce Taylor 16 Feb 1973 5366 2492 100 24.92 53.66 Pak Auckland Drawn Intikhab Alam

Note: Four others (Danny Morrison, Daniel Vettori, Tim Southee, Trent Boult) achieved their landmarks in 29 Tests.

8 The number of times teams have been dismissed for totals under 50 since 2000. India now holds the dubious distinction of being the first team to achieve this on two occasions: once in Adelaide in 2020 and again in Bengaluru in 2024. Additionally, India (46) and the West Indies (47) are the only home teams dismissed for less than 50 runs at home during this millennium. India’s score of 46 in Bengaluru is recorded as the seventh-lowest total by a home team in the history of Test cricket. All the tables given below are self-explanatory.

Sub-50 totals this millennium in Test cricket

Total Overs For Against Venue Date Result Inns 36+ 21.2 India Australia Adelaide 19 Dec 2020 Lost by 8 wickets 3 38 15.4 Ireland England Lord’s 26 Jul 2019 Lost by 143 runs 4 43 18.4 Bangladesh West Indies North Sound 4 Jul 2018 Lost by an inns & 219 runs 1 45 19.2 New Zealand South Africa Cape Town 2 Jan 2013 Lost by an inns & 27 runs 1 46 31.2 India New Zealand Bengaluru 17 Oct 2024 Lost by 8 wickets 1 47 25.3 West Indies England Kingston 14 Mar 2004 Lost by 10 wickets 3 47 18.0 Australia South Africa Cape Town 10 Nov 2011 Lost by 8 wickets 3 49 29.1 Pakistan South Africa Johannesburg 2 Feb 2013 Lost by 211 runs 2

+ Last nine wickets — as one batter had to retire hurt.

Sub-50 totals by the home side in Test cricket

Total Overs For Against Venue Date Result inns 26 27.0 New Zealand England Auckland 28 Mar 1955 Lost by an inns & 20 runs 3 30 18.4+ South Africa England Port Elizabeth 14 Feb 1896 Lost by 288 runs 4 35 22.4+ South Africa England Cape Town 4 Apr 1899 Lost by 210 runs 4 42 37.3# England Australia Sydney 14 Feb 1888 Lost by 126 rusn 2 42 39.0 New Zealand Australia Wellington 29 Mar 1946 Lost by an inns & 103 runs 1 43 28.2# South Africa England Cape Town 26 Mar 1889 Lost by an inns & 202 runs 3 46 31.2 India New Zealand Bengaluru 17 Oct 2024 Lost by 8 wickets 1 47 47.1# South Africa England Cape Town 26 Mar 1889 Lost by an inns & 202 runs 3 47 25.3 West Indies England Kingston 14 Mar 2004 Lost by 10 wickets 3

+ five-ball over

# four-ball over

India’s lowest Test totals

Total Overs Against Venue Date Result Inns 36+ 21.2 Australia Adelaide 19 Dec 2020 Lost by 8 wickets 3 42+ 17.0 England Lord’s 24 Jun 1974 Lost by an inns & 285 runs 3 46 31.2 New Zealand Bengaluru 17 Oct 2024 Lost by 8 wickets 1

India’s lowest Test totals at home

5 The number of occasions when Test wicket-keepers missed a century by one run. Rishabh Pant recently joined the list. He achieved this unfortunate feat in Bengaluru, becoming the second Indian keeper to do so after MS Dhoni. Pant is also the fourth wicket-keeper overall, following England’s Jonny Bairstow, who has experienced this disappointment twice.

Test wicket-keepers missing a three-figure score by one run

Runs Dismissal Wicket-keeper For Opp Venue Date Result Inns Bat# 99 LBW Brendon McCullum NZ SL Napier 5 Apr 2005 Drawn 1 7 99 Run out M. S. Dhoni Ind Eng Nagpur 15 Dec 2012 Drawn 2 6 99 LBW Jonny Bairstow Eng SA Manchester 5 Aug 2017 WON 1 7 99 Not out Jonny Bairstow Eng Aus Manchester 21 Jul 2023 Drawn 2 7 99 Bowled Rishabh Pant Ind NZ Bengaluru 19 Oct 2024 Lost 3 5

7 The number of occasions Rishabh Pant has dismissed in the nervous 90s in his Test career. Among Indian batters, only Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar have more scores in the nineties than Pant. However, Pant holds the record for the most scores in the nineties by any Test wicket-keeper in history. The tables below have all the details.

Most times — 90s scores by Test batters

90s Wicket-keeper (for) Scores in the 90s 90 scores from 100+ career scores 10 Steve Waugh (Aus) 90, 91, 92, 98, 94*, 99*, 96, 96, 96, 90 1988 to 2001 32 10 Rahul Dravid (Ind) 95, 92, 92, 93, 91, 92, 91*, 98, 95, 93 1996 to 2008 36 10 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 96, 92, 97, 90, 92, 94, 91, 98, 91, 94 1994 to 2011 51 9 Michael Slater (Aus) 99, 92, 95, 91, 96, 96, 97, 91, 96 1993 to 2001 14 8 Alvin Kallicharran (WI) 91, 93, 98, 92*, 93, 97, 92, 98 1973 to 1979 12 8 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pak) 95, 95, 96, 92*, 97, 99, 97, 92* 1995 to 2007 25 8 AB de Villiers (SAf) 92, 98, 97, 95, 97, 99, 90, 91 2005 to 2014 22 7 Matthew Hayden (Aus) 97, 91, 96, 99, 90, 94, 92 2001 to 2006 30 7 Alastair Cook (Eng) 94, 95, 96, 94, 94, 95, 96 2009 to 2015 33 7 Rishabh Pant (Ind) 92, 92, 97, 91, 96, 93, 99 2019 to 2024 6





Most times — 90s scores by Test wicket-keepers

90s Wicket-keeper (for) Scores in the 90s 90 scores from 100+ career scores 7 Rishabh Pant (Ind) 92, 92, 97, 91, 96, 93, 99 2019 to 2024 6 5 M. S. Dhoni (Ind) 92, 92, 98, 90, 99 2007 to 2012 6 4 Alan Knott (Eng) 96*, 96, 90, 92 1969 to 1972 5 4 Rodney Marsh (Aus) 92*, 91, 97, 91 1971 to 1980 3 4 Quinton de Kock (SA) 91, 90, 95, 96 2017 to 2021 6





90s scores by Indian Test wicket-keepers

90s Wicket-keeper Scores in the 90s 90 scores from 100+ career scores 7 Rishabh Pant 92, 92, 97, 91, 96, 93, 90, 99 2019 to 2024 6 5 M. S. Dhoni 92, 92, 98, 90, 99 2007 to 2012 6 1 Farokh Engineer 90 1965 2 1 Dinesh Karthik 93 2005 1 1 Dhruv Jurel 90 2024 0





6 The number of occasions totals of 400-plus have been scored in a single day’s play in India and on two occasions, with two instances where the total exceeded 450 runs. On the third day of the Test in Bengaluru (after the first day was washed out), we witnessed the second-highest run aggregate in any Test match held in India. In the previous Test in Kanpur against Bangladesh, both teams collectively scored 437 runs on the fourth day.

Most Test runs (400+) scored by both sides in a day in India

Runs/wkts (day) Teams runs/wkts Venue Date Result 470/3 (2) SL 27/2, Ind 443/1 Mumbai WS 3 Dec 2009 India won by an inns & 24 runs 453/10 (3) NZ 222/7, Ind 231/3 Bengaluru 18 Oct 2024 New Zealand won by 8 wkts 437/18 (4) Ban 126/7, Ind 285/9, Ban 26/2 Kanpur 30 Sep 2024 India won by 7 wickets 418/3 (3) Aus 135/3, Ind 283/0 Mohali 16 Mar 2013 India won by 6 wickets 417/2 (1) Ind 417/2 vs Sri Lanka Kanpur 24 Nov 2009 India won by an inns & 144 runs 407/5 (2) Ind 407/5 vs Bangladesh Indore 15 Nov 2019 India won by an inns & 130 runs





All records are correct and updated until 20 Oct 2024.