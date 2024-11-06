India vs New Zealand first Test stats review: Henry scalps 100 and India’s capitulation in Bengaluru

26 The number of Test matches Kiwi bowler Matt Henry required to reach his 100th Test wicket when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test in Bengaluru. In doing so, he became the joint second-quickest New Zealand bowler to reach this milestone. Henry is the 15th New Zealander overall to achieve this landmark and the 13th fast bowler from the country.
Quickest to reach 100 Test wickets for New Zealand
Test#
Bowler
Achieved on
Balls
Runs
Wkts
Ave.
S/R
Against
Venue
Result
100th victim
25
Richard Hadlee
17 Feb 1979
6042
3058
101
30.28
59.82
Pak
Napier
Drawn
Imran Khan
26
Neil Wagner
19 Nov 2016
5596
2981
102
29.23
54.86
Pak
Christchurch HO
Won
Babar Azam
26
Matt Henry
17 Oct 2024
6023
3094
100
30.94
60.23
Ind
Bengaluru
Won
Kuldeep Yadav
27
Bruce Taylor
16 Feb 1973
5366
2492
100
24.92
53.66
Pak
Auckland
Drawn
Intikhab Alam
Note: Four others (Danny Morrison, Daniel Vettori, Tim Southee, Trent Boult) achieved their landmarks in 29 Tests.
The bowling figures above are at the end of the innings in which the bowler achieved the milestone.
8 The number of times teams have been dismissed for totals under 50 since 2000. India now holds the dubious distinction of being the first team to achieve this on two occasions: once in Adelaide in 2020 and again in Bengaluru in 2024. Additionally, India (46) and the West Indies (47) are the only home teams dismissed for less than 50 runs at home during this millennium. India’s score of 46 in Bengaluru is recorded as the seventh-lowest total by a home team in the history of Test cricket. All the tables given below are self-explanatory.
Sub-50 totals this millennium in Test cricket
Total
Overs
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
Inns
36+
21.2
India
Australia
Adelaide
19 Dec 2020
Lost by 8 wickets
3
38
15.4
Ireland
England
Lord’s
26 Jul 2019
Lost by 143 runs
4
43
18.4
Bangladesh
West Indies
North Sound
4 Jul 2018
Lost by an inns & 219 runs
1
45
19.2
New Zealand
South Africa
Cape Town
2 Jan 2013
Lost by an inns & 27 runs
1
46
31.2
India
New Zealand
Bengaluru
17 Oct 2024
Lost by 8 wickets
1
47
25.3
West Indies
England
Kingston
14 Mar 2004
Lost by 10 wickets
3
47
18.0
Australia
South Africa
Cape Town
10 Nov 2011
Lost by 8 wickets
3
49
29.1
Pakistan
South Africa
Johannesburg
2 Feb 2013
Lost by 211 runs
2
+ Last nine wickets — as one batter had to retire hurt.
Note: In Adelaide, Lord’s and Cape Town the losing sides (India, Ireland & Australia) had taken the first innings lead. Australia’s lead was a mammoth 188 runs, while Ireland’s was 122.
Sub-50 totals by the home side in Test cricket
Total
Overs
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
inns
26
27.0
New Zealand
England
Auckland
28 Mar 1955
Lost by an inns & 20 runs
3
30
18.4+
South Africa
England
Port Elizabeth
14 Feb 1896
Lost by 288 runs
4
35
22.4+
South Africa
England
Cape Town
4 Apr 1899
Lost by 210 runs
4
42
37.3#
England
Australia
Sydney
14 Feb 1888
Lost by 126 rusn
2
42
39.0
New Zealand
Australia
Wellington
29 Mar 1946
Lost by an inns & 103 runs
1
43
28.2#
South Africa
England
Cape Town
26 Mar 1889
Lost by an inns & 202 runs
3
46
31.2
India
New Zealand
Bengaluru
17 Oct 2024
Lost by 8 wickets
1
47
47.1#
South Africa
England
Cape Town
26 Mar 1889
Lost by an inns & 202 runs
3
47
25.3
West Indies
England
Kingston
14 Mar 2004
Lost by 10 wickets
3
+ five-ball over
# four-ball over
South Africa at Cape Town was dismissed twice for sub-50 totals on the second day (26 March 1889)
India’s lowest Test totals
Total
Overs
Against
Venue
Date
Result
Inns
36+
21.2
Australia
Adelaide
19 Dec 2020
Lost by 8 wickets
3
42+
17.0
England
Lord’s
24 Jun 1974
Lost by an inns & 285 runs
3
46
31.2
New Zealand
Bengaluru
17 Oct 2024
Lost by 8 wickets
1
+ Lost nine wickets — at Lord’s one batter (injured) did not bat and in Adelaide one batter had to retire hurt.
India’s lowest Test totals at home
Total
Overs
Against
Venue
Date
Result
inns
46
31.2
New Zealand
Bengaluru
17 Oct 2024
Lost by 8 wickets
1
75
30.5
West Indies
Delhi
25 Nov 1987
Lost by 5 wickets
1
76
20.0
South Africa
Ahmedabad
4 Apr 2008
Lost by inns & 90 runs
1
5 The number of occasions when Test wicket-keepers missed a century by one run. Rishabh Pant recently joined the list. He achieved this unfortunate feat in Bengaluru, becoming the second Indian keeper to do so after MS Dhoni. Pant is also the fourth wicket-keeper overall, following England’s Jonny Bairstow, who has experienced this disappointment twice.
Test wicket-keepers missing a three-figure score by one run
Runs
Dismissal
Wicket-keeper
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
Inns
Bat#
99
LBW
Brendon McCullum
NZ
SL
Napier
5 Apr 2005
Drawn
1
7
99
Run out
M. S. Dhoni
Ind
Eng
Nagpur
15 Dec 2012
Drawn
2
6
99
LBW
Jonny Bairstow
Eng
SA
Manchester
5 Aug 2017
WON
1
7
99
Not out
Jonny Bairstow
Eng
Aus
Manchester
21 Jul 2023
Drawn
2
7
99
Bowled
Rishabh Pant
Ind
NZ
Bengaluru
19 Oct 2024
Lost
3
5
Note: M. S. Dhoni was also the captain
7 The number of occasions Rishabh Pant has dismissed in the nervous 90s in his Test career. Among Indian batters, only Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar have more scores in the nineties than Pant. However, Pant holds the record for the most scores in the nineties by any Test wicket-keeper in history. The tables below have all the details.
Most times — 90s scores by Test batters
90s
Wicket-keeper (for)
Scores in the 90s
90 scores from
100+ career scores
10
Steve Waugh (Aus)
90, 91, 92, 98, 94*, 99*, 96, 96, 96, 90
1988 to 2001
32
10
Rahul Dravid (Ind)
95, 92, 92, 93, 91, 92, 91*, 98, 95, 93
1996 to 2008
36
10
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
96, 92, 97, 90, 92, 94, 91, 98, 91, 94
1994 to 2011
51
9
Michael Slater (Aus)
99, 92, 95, 91, 96, 96, 97, 91, 96
1993 to 2001
14
8
Alvin Kallicharran (WI)
91, 93, 98, 92*, 93, 97, 92, 98
1973 to 1979
12
8
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pak)
95, 95, 96, 92*, 97, 99, 97, 92*
1995 to 2007
25
8
AB de Villiers (SAf)
92, 98, 97, 95, 97, 99, 90, 91
2005 to 2014
22
7
Matthew Hayden (Aus)
97, 91, 96, 99, 90, 94, 92
2001 to 2006
30
7
Alastair Cook (Eng)
94, 95, 96, 94, 94, 95, 96
2009 to 2015
33
7
Rishabh Pant (Ind)
92, 92, 97, 91, 96, 93, 99
2019 to 2024
6
Most times — 90s scores by Test wicket-keepers
90s
Wicket-keeper (for)
Scores in the 90s
90 scores from
100+ career scores
7
Rishabh Pant (Ind)
92, 92, 97, 91, 96, 93, 99
2019 to 2024
6
5
M. S. Dhoni (Ind)
92, 92, 98, 90, 99
2007 to 2012
6
4
Alan Knott (Eng)
96*, 96, 90, 92
1969 to 1972
5
4
Rodney Marsh (Aus)
92*, 91, 97, 91
1971 to 1980
3
4
Quinton de Kock (SA)
91, 90, 95, 96
2017 to 2021
6
90s scores by Indian Test wicket-keepers
90s
Wicket-keeper
Scores in the 90s
90 scores from
100+ career scores
7
Rishabh Pant
92, 92, 97, 91, 96, 93, 90, 99
2019 to 2024
6
5
M. S. Dhoni
92, 92, 98, 90, 99
2007 to 2012
6
1
Farokh Engineer
90
1965
2
1
Dinesh Karthik
93
2005
1
1
Dhruv Jurel
90
2024
0
6 The number of occasions totals of 400-plus have been scored in a single day’s play in India and on two occasions, with two instances where the total exceeded 450 runs. On the third day of the Test in Bengaluru (after the first day was washed out), we witnessed the second-highest run aggregate in any Test match held in India. In the previous Test in Kanpur against Bangladesh, both teams collectively scored 437 runs on the fourth day.
Most Test runs (400+) scored by both sides in a day in India
Runs/wkts
(day)
Teams runs/wkts
Venue
Date
Result
470/3
(2)
SL 27/2, Ind 443/1
Mumbai WS
3 Dec 2009
India won by an inns & 24 runs
453/10
(3)
NZ 222/7, Ind 231/3
Bengaluru
18 Oct 2024
New Zealand won by 8 wkts
437/18
(4)
Ban 126/7, Ind 285/9, Ban 26/2
Kanpur
30 Sep 2024
India won by 7 wickets
418/3
(3)
Aus 135/3, Ind 283/0
Mohali
16 Mar 2013
India won by 6 wickets
417/2
(1)
Ind 417/2 vs Sri Lanka
Kanpur
24 Nov 2009
India won by an inns & 144 runs
407/5
(2)
Ind 407/5 vs Bangladesh
Indore
15 Nov 2019
India won by an inns & 130 runs
All records are correct and updated until 20 Oct 2024.
Latest on Sportstar
- Verstappen beats all odds with dominant Brazil GP win to tighten championship grip
- India vs New Zealand first Test stats review: Henry scalps 100 and India’s capitulation in Bengaluru
- Ranji Trophy Diary: Smoke on the water in Patna and Mumbai to Assam via Sri Lanka!
- Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 1: Mumbai loses early wicket vs Odisha; TN three-down vs Assam
- Manolo Marquez: Future of Indian football lies in the teams to come, not the current national team
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE