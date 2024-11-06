MagazineBuy Print

India vs New Zealand first Test stats review: Henry scalps 100 and India’s capitulation in Bengaluru

IND vs NZ 1st Test review: Here are all the important stats and numbers from the first India vs New Zealand first Test in Bengaluru.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 12:26 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
It took Matt Henry 26 Test matches to reach his 100th Test wicket when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test in Bengaluru.
It took Matt Henry 26 Test matches to reach his 100th Test wicket when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

It took Matt Henry 26 Test matches to reach his 100th Test wicket when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI



 

26 The number of Test matches Kiwi bowler Matt Henry required to reach his 100th Test wicket when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test in Bengaluru. In doing so, he became the joint second-quickest New Zealand bowler to reach this milestone. Henry is the 15th New Zealander overall to achieve this landmark and the 13th fast bowler from the country.

Quickest to reach 100 Test wickets for New Zealand

Test#

Bowler

Achieved on

Balls

Runs

Wkts

Ave.

S/R

Against

Venue

Result

100th victim

25

Richard Hadlee

17 Feb 1979 

6042

3058

101

30.28

59.82

Pak

Napier

Drawn

Imran Khan

26

Neil Wagner

19 Nov 2016

5596

2981

102

29.23

54.86

Pak

Christchurch HO

Won

Babar Azam

26

Matt Henry

17 Oct 2024

6023

3094

100

30.94

60.23

Ind

Bengaluru

Won

Kuldeep Yadav

27

Bruce Taylor

16 Feb 1973

5366

2492

100

24.92

53.66

Pak

Auckland

Drawn

Intikhab Alam

Note: Four others (Danny Morrison, Daniel Vettori, Tim Southee, Trent Boult) achieved their landmarks in 29 Tests.

The bowling figures above are at the end of the innings in which the bowler achieved the milestone.


 

8 The number of times teams have been dismissed for totals under 50 since 2000. India now holds the dubious distinction of being the first team to achieve this on two occasions: once in Adelaide in 2020 and again in Bengaluru in 2024. Additionally, India (46) and the West Indies (47) are the only home teams dismissed for less than 50 runs at home during this millennium. India’s score of 46 in Bengaluru is recorded as the seventh-lowest total by a home team in the history of Test cricket. All the tables given below are self-explanatory.

Sub-50 totals this millennium in Test cricket

Total

Overs

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

Inns

36+

21.2

India

Australia

Adelaide

19 Dec 2020

Lost by 8 wickets

3

38

15.4

Ireland

England

Lord’s

26 Jul 2019

Lost by 143 runs

4

43

18.4

Bangladesh

West Indies

North Sound

4 Jul 2018

Lost by an inns & 219 runs

1

45

19.2

New Zealand

South Africa

Cape Town

2 Jan 2013

Lost by an inns & 27 runs

1

46

31.2

India

New Zealand

Bengaluru

17 Oct 2024

Lost by 8 wickets

1

47

25.3

West Indies

England

Kingston

14 Mar 2004

Lost by 10 wickets

3

47

18.0

Australia

South Africa

Cape Town

10 Nov 2011

Lost by 8 wickets

3

49

29.1

Pakistan

South Africa

Johannesburg

2 Feb 2013

Lost by 211 runs

2

+ Last nine wickets as one batter had to retire hurt.

Note: In Adelaide, Lord’s and Cape Town the losing sides (India, Ireland & Australia) had taken the first innings lead. Australia’s lead was a mammoth 188 runs, while Ireland’s was 122.


 

Sub-50 totals by the home side in Test cricket

Total

Overs

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

inns

26

27.0

New Zealand

England

Auckland

28 Mar 1955

Lost by an inns & 20 runs

3

30

18.4+ 

South Africa

England

Port Elizabeth

14 Feb 1896

Lost by 288 runs

4

35

22.4+

South Africa

England

Cape Town

4 Apr 1899

Lost by 210 runs

4

42

37.3#

England

Australia

Sydney

14 Feb 1888

Lost by 126 rusn

2

42

39.0

New Zealand

Australia

Wellington

29 Mar 1946

Lost by an inns & 103 runs

1

43

28.2#

South Africa

England

Cape Town

26 Mar 1889

Lost by an inns & 202 runs

3

46

31.2

India

New Zealand

Bengaluru

17 Oct 2024

Lost by 8 wickets

1

47

47.1#

South Africa

England

Cape Town

26 Mar 1889

Lost by an inns & 202 runs

3

47

25.3

West Indies

England

Kingston

14 Mar 2004

Lost by 10 wickets

3

+ five-ball over

# four-ball over

South Africa at Cape Town was dismissed twice for sub-50 totals on the second day (26 March 1889)


 

India’s lowest Test totals

Total

Overs

Against

Venue

Date

Result

Inns

36+

21.2

Australia

Adelaide

19 Dec 2020

Lost by 8 wickets

3

42+

17.0

England

Lord’s

24 Jun 1974

Lost by an inns & 285 runs

3

46

31.2

New Zealand

Bengaluru

17 Oct 2024

Lost by 8 wickets

1

+ Lost nine wickets at Lord’s one batter (injured) did not bat and in Adelaide one batter had to retire hurt.


 

India’s lowest Test totals at home

Total

Overs

Against

Venue

Date

Result

inns

46

31.2

New Zealand

Bengaluru

17 Oct 2024

Lost by 8 wickets

1

75

30.5

West Indies

Delhi

25 Nov 1987

Lost by 5 wickets

1

76

20.0

South Africa

Ahmedabad

4 Apr 2008

Lost by inns & 90 runs

1


 


 


 


 


 

5 The number of occasions when Test wicket-keepers missed a century by one run. Rishabh Pant recently joined the list. He achieved this unfortunate feat in Bengaluru, becoming the second Indian keeper to do so after MS Dhoni. Pant is also the fourth wicket-keeper overall, following England’s Jonny Bairstow, who has experienced this disappointment twice.

Test wicket-keepers missing a three-figure score by one run

Runs

Dismissal

Wicket-keeper

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

Inns

Bat#

99

LBW

Brendon McCullum

NZ

SL

Napier

5 Apr 2005

Drawn

1

7

99

Run out

M. S. Dhoni

Ind

Eng

Nagpur

15 Dec 2012

Drawn

2

6

99

LBW

Jonny Bairstow

Eng

SA

Manchester

5 Aug 2017

WON

1

7

99

Not out

Jonny Bairstow

Eng 

Aus

Manchester

21 Jul 2023

Drawn

2

7

99

Bowled

Rishabh Pant

Ind

NZ

Bengaluru

19 Oct 2024

Lost

3

5

Note: M. S. Dhoni was also the captain


 


 

7 The number of occasions Rishabh Pant has dismissed in the nervous 90s in his Test career. Among Indian batters, only Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar have more scores in the nineties than Pant. However, Pant holds the record for the most scores in the nineties by any Test wicket-keeper in history. The tables below have all the details.

Most times — 90s scores by Test batters

90s

Wicket-keeper (for)

Scores in the 90s

90 scores from

100+ career scores

10

Steve Waugh (Aus)

90, 91, 92, 98, 94*, 99*, 96, 96, 96, 90

1988 to 2001

32

10

Rahul Dravid (Ind)

95, 92, 92, 93, 91, 92, 91*, 98, 95, 93

1996 to 2008

36

10

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

96, 92, 97, 90, 92, 94, 91, 98, 91, 94

1994 to 2011

51

9

Michael Slater (Aus)

99, 92, 95, 91, 96, 96, 97, 91, 96

1993 to 2001

14

8

Alvin Kallicharran (WI)

91, 93, 98, 92*, 93, 97, 92, 98

1973 to 1979

12

8

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pak)

95, 95, 96, 92*, 97, 99, 97, 92*

1995 to 2007

25

8

AB de Villiers (SAf)

92, 98, 97, 95, 97, 99, 90, 91

2005 to 2014

22

7

Matthew Hayden (Aus)

97, 91, 96, 99, 90, 94, 92

2001 to 2006

30

7

Alastair Cook (Eng)

94, 95, 96, 94, 94, 95, 96

2009 to 2015

33

7

Rishabh Pant (Ind)

92, 92, 97, 91, 96, 93, 99

2019 to 2024

6


 

Most times — 90s scores by Test wicket-keepers

90s

Wicket-keeper (for)

Scores in the 90s

90 scores from

100+ career scores

7

Rishabh Pant (Ind)

92, 92, 97, 91, 96, 93, 99

2019 to 2024

6

5

M. S. Dhoni (Ind)

92, 92, 98, 90, 99

2007 to 2012

6

4

Alan Knott (Eng)

96*, 96, 90, 92

1969 to 1972

5

4

Rodney Marsh (Aus)

92*, 91, 97, 91

1971 to 1980

3

4

Quinton de Kock (SA)

91, 90, 95, 96

2017 to 2021

6


 

90s scores by Indian Test wicket-keepers

90s

Wicket-keeper

Scores in the 90s

90 scores from

100+ career scores

7

Rishabh Pant

92, 92, 97, 91, 96, 93, 90, 99

2019 to 2024

6

5

M. S. Dhoni

92, 92, 98, 90, 99

2007 to 2012

6

1

Farokh Engineer

90

1965

2

1

Dinesh Karthik

93

2005

1

1

Dhruv Jurel

90

2024

0


 

6 The number of occasions totals of 400-plus have been scored in a single day’s play in India and on two occasions, with two instances where the total exceeded 450 runs. On the third day of the Test in Bengaluru (after the first day was washed out), we witnessed the second-highest run aggregate in any Test match held in India. In the previous Test in Kanpur against Bangladesh, both teams collectively scored 437 runs on the fourth day.

Most Test runs (400+) scored by both sides in a day in India

Runs/wkts

(day)

Teams runs/wkts

Venue

Date

Result

470/3

(2)

SL 27/2, Ind 443/1

Mumbai WS

3 Dec 2009

India won by an inns & 24 runs

453/10

(3)

NZ 222/7, Ind 231/3

Bengaluru

18 Oct 2024

New Zealand won by 8 wkts

437/18

(4)

Ban 126/7, Ind 285/9, Ban 26/2

Kanpur

30 Sep 2024

India won by 7 wickets

418/3

(3)

Aus 135/3, Ind 283/0

Mohali

16 Mar 2013

India won by 6 wickets

417/2

(1)

Ind 417/2 vs Sri Lanka

Kanpur

24 Nov 2009

India won by an inns & 144 runs

407/5

(2)

Ind 407/5 vs Bangladesh

Indore

15 Nov 2019

India won by an inns & 130 runs


 

All records are correct and updated until 20 Oct 2024.

India vs New Zealand /

