Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris 2024 Olympics

The Suzanne Lenglen will be the second covered court at Roland Garros, four years after the Philippe Chatrier, when the claycourt Grand Slam starts on May 26.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 17:12 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
A view of the Court Suzanne-Lenglen with its new retractable roof.
A view of the Court Suzanne-Lenglen with its new retractable roof. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

A view of the Court Suzanne-Lenglen with its new retractable roof. | Photo Credit: AFP

Roland Garros has completed a revamp ahead of the French Open as the Parisian ground gears up to host the tennis tournament and boxing semi-finals and finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Suzanne Lenglen will be the second covered court at Roland Garros, four years after the Philippe Chatrier, when the claycourt Grand Slam starts on May 26.

“The Lenglen roof will enable us, in the event of bad weather, to shelter 25,000 people (on the two main courts), to have two matches instead of one being played, and will give us a little more flexibility in our programming,” tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told a press conference on Thursday.

The roof closes in around 15 minutes, according to the organisers, who also announced the renovation of the players’ restaurant and changing rooms, with more space available.

“It was really a wish of the tournament, of the federation, beyond the Games, to be able to offer new spaces to the players,” Mauresmo said.

“It will benefit the Olympic and Paralympic Games, but it’s independent of the event,” French federation president Gilles Moretton said.

