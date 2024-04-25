MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK v NZ: Pakistan withdraws injured Rizwan, Irfan Khan from T20I series

Rizwan and Irfan both suffered hamstring injuries in the third match in Rawalpindi, where a second-string New Zealand side won by seven wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 11:04 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mohammad Rizwan in action during the second T20 International against New Zealand.
Mohammad Rizwan in action during the second T20 International against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mohammad Rizwan in action during the second T20 International against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Irfan Khan have been withdrawn from the ongoing home T20 International series against New Zealand due to injury, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said.

Rizwan and Irfan both suffered hamstring injuries in the third match in Rawalpindi, where a second-string New Zealand side won by seven wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.

The first match of the series lasted only two balls before being called off due to rain.

ALSO READ | Our target right now is to host the Champions Trophy: PCB chief on bilateral series with India

“After reviewing the reports and in consultation with the Pakistan team management, it has been decided to rest the two players ...” the PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The duo would work on their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, it added.

With wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan ruled out on the eve of the series with a muscle tear, Haseebullah Khan, who was called up as replacement, is likely to keep wickets in the last two matches in Lahore later on Thursday and on Saturday.

Related Topics

Mohammad Rizwan /

Pakistan /

New Zealand /

PCB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK v NZ: Pakistan withdraws injured Rizwan, Irfan Khan from T20I series
    Reuters
  2. D Gukesh comes home to a chaotic reception in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: After a prolonged onslaught, Mumbai City FC finally tames the Gaurs
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Ligue 1: Mbappe nets twice in win over Lorient but PSG’s title party delayed by Monaco victory
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PAK v NZ: Pakistan withdraws injured Rizwan, Irfan Khan from T20I series
    Reuters
  2. Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
    Team Sportstar
  3. That door is now closed: Narine rules out T20 World Cup return amid purple patch in IPL
    PTI
  4. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly advocates for Rohit and Kohli to open in T20 World Cup
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Our target right now is to host the Champions Trophy: PCB chief on bilateral series with India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK v NZ: Pakistan withdraws injured Rizwan, Irfan Khan from T20I series
    Reuters
  2. D Gukesh comes home to a chaotic reception in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: After a prolonged onslaught, Mumbai City FC finally tames the Gaurs
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Ligue 1: Mbappe nets twice in win over Lorient but PSG’s title party delayed by Monaco victory
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment