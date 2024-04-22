MagazineBuy Print

Our target right now is to host the Champions Trophy: PCB chief on bilateral series with India

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi told that the PCB would be open to the idea of playing a bilateral series against India if they send their team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 17:35 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
infoIcon

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre). | Photo Credit: X | Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that the PCB would be open to the idea of playing a bilateral series against India if they send their team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

Talking to reporters in Lahore during a function, Naqvi was asked about the recent interview of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, in which he praised the Pakistan cricket team and said it would be “awesome” to play the neighbours from across the border in a Test series overseas.

“Look, if any options in this regard come, we will consider it, but our target right now is to host the Champions Trophy and first let India come for the tournament,” he said.

“Right now, till the CT, there is no slot available as our team has a packed itinerary. Once they come here first, then we can look at any proposal whenever it comes before us,” he added.

READ | Pakistan Cricket Board constitutes panel to probe alleged mismanagement of Ihsanullah’s injury

The two teams last played a bilateral limited-overs series in 2012-13, when Pakistan visited India. But India has refused to play any Tests against Pakistan since 2007 when the two countries engaged in a rubber on Indian soil.

Last year, India refused to send its team for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, and eventually, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had to adopt a hybrid model for the event, which was split with a vast majority of the matches being organised in Sri Lanka.

Naqvi met with BCCI secretary Jay Shah during an ICC meeting in Dubai in February.

