Dwayne Bravo announces T20 retirement; confirms CPL 2024 will be his last professional tournament

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from franchise Twenty20 cricket on Saturday.

The 40-year-old said in a post on Instagram that the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season will be his last professional tournament. Bravo had retired from Indian Premier League cricket ahead of the 2023 season after being part of four title-winning campaigns with Chennai Super Kings.

The T20 star had retired from international cricket after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Bravo will represent Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2024. The team begins its campaign on Sunday against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker in all T20s, with 630 scalps in 578 matches. He has also scored 6,970 runs with the bat.