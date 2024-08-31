West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from franchise Twenty20 cricket on Saturday.
The 40-year-old said in a post on Instagram that the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season will be his last professional tournament. Bravo had retired from Indian Premier League cricket ahead of the 2023 season after being part of four title-winning campaigns with Chennai Super Kings.
The T20 star had retired from international cricket after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
Bravo will represent Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2024. The team begins its campaign on Sunday against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
The all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker in all T20s, with 630 scalps in 578 matches. He has also scored 6,970 runs with the bat.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Sarita in action, Sheetal Devi exits after loss to Mariana; latest results, scores
- NRAI felicitates Paris Olympics medallists Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, and others
- Indian Racing Festival: F4 Championship at Chennai Formula Racing street circuit delayed due technical issues with track
- Dwayne Bravo announces T20 retirement; confirms CPL 2024 will be his last professional tournament
- Durand Cup 2024 Final Highlights: NorthEast United beats Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalty shootout after MBSG 2-2 NEUFC in regulation time
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE