Dwayne Bravo announces T20 retirement; confirms CPL 2024 will be his last professional tournament

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from franchise Twenty20 cricket on Saturday.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 21:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Dwayne Bravo in action.
FILE PHOTO: Dwayne Bravo in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dwayne Bravo in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from franchise Twenty20 cricket on Saturday.

The 40-year-old said in a post on Instagram that the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season will be his last professional tournament. Bravo had retired from Indian Premier League cricket ahead of the 2023 season after being part of four title-winning campaigns with Chennai Super Kings.

The T20 star had retired from international cricket after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Bravo will represent Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2024. The team begins its campaign on Sunday against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker in all T20s, with 630 scalps in 578 matches. He has also scored 6,970 runs with the bat.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
