MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs SL: Root goes past Cook to record most Test centuries for England

Root surpassed former captain Alastair Cook’s tally of Test hundreds to become the highest century-maker in the format for England.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 19:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Joe Root celebrates after reaching his second century of the match.
England’s Joe Root celebrates after reaching his second century of the match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England’s Joe Root celebrates after reaching his second century of the match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Joe Root struck his 34th Test ton during the third day of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord’s on Saturday.

Root surpassed former captain Alastair Cook’s tally of Test hundreds to become the highest century-maker in the format for England. Earlier in the match, Root has also gone past Cook for the most Test runs scored on English soil.

The 33-year-old also went past Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan for scoring the most Test hundreds (7) at Lord’s.

With this century, Root also completed 50 hundreds in international cricket, becoming only the ninth batter to achieve this feat.

MOST TEST HUNDREDS FOR ENGLAND

Joe Root - 34 hundreds in 265 innings

Alastair Cook - 33 hundreds in 291 innings

Kevin Pietersen - 23 hundreds in 181 innings

Wally Hammond - 22 hundreds in 140 innings

Colin Cowdrey - 22 hundreds in 188 innings

Geoff Boycott - 22 hundreds in 193 innings

Ian Bell - 22 hundreds in 205 innings

Related Topics

Joe Root /

England /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2024 Final LIVE score: Gurmeet shines as NEUFC wins 4-3 in penalties
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SL: Root goes past Cook to record most Test centuries for England
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United beats Mohun Bagan SG to win Durand Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Sheetal in action later, Sarita through to women’s compound open quarterfinal; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE: Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 final in Pictures, real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs SL: Root goes past Cook to record most Test centuries for England
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN 2nd Test: Five-star Miraz helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 274 on Day 2
    Reuters
  3. Jadeja is a complete all-round fielder, Raina too was brilliant: Rhodes
    PTI
  4. ENG vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: England 250/9, leads Sri Lanka by 481 runs; Joe Root scores hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL: England on track to win series against Sri Lanka by dominating second Test after Atkinson century
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2024 Final LIVE score: Gurmeet shines as NEUFC wins 4-3 in penalties
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SL: Root goes past Cook to record most Test centuries for England
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United beats Mohun Bagan SG to win Durand Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Sheetal in action later, Sarita through to women’s compound open quarterfinal; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE: Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 final in Pictures, real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment