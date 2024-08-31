ENG vs SL: Root goes past Cook to record most Test centuries for England

Joe Root struck his 34th Test ton during the third day of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord’s on Saturday.

Root surpassed former captain Alastair Cook’s tally of Test hundreds to become the highest century-maker in the format for England. Earlier in the match, Root has also gone past Cook for the most Test runs scored on English soil.

The 33-year-old also went past Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan for scoring the most Test hundreds (7) at Lord’s.

With this century, Root also completed 50 hundreds in international cricket, becoming only the ninth batter to achieve this feat.

MOST TEST HUNDREDS FOR ENGLAND

Joe Root - 34 hundreds in 265 innings

Alastair Cook - 33 hundreds in 291 innings

Kevin Pietersen - 23 hundreds in 181 innings

Wally Hammond - 22 hundreds in 140 innings

Colin Cowdrey - 22 hundreds in 188 innings

Geoff Boycott - 22 hundreds in 193 innings

Ian Bell - 22 hundreds in 205 innings