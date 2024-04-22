MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan Cricket Board constitutes panel to probe alleged mismanagement of Ihsanullah’s injury

Ehsanullah has struggled to recover from an elbow injury that he sustained last year after making his white ball debuts for the national team.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 17:06 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Ihsanullah (right) had emerged as a promising prospect in last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) but due to his elbow injury he has not played any cricket since after mid-2023.
Ihsanullah (right) had emerged as a promising prospect in last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) but due to his elbow injury he has not played any cricket since after mid-2023. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Ihsan Ullah
infoIcon

Ihsanullah (right) had emerged as a promising prospect in last year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) but due to his elbow injury he has not played any cricket since after mid-2023. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Ihsan Ullah

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formed a medical probe panel to look into allegations that young fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury was mismanaged by its medical panel.

Ihsanullah has struggled to recover from an elbow injury that he sustained last year after making his white-ball debut for the national team.

The independent medical board constitutes notable names such as Prof. Dr Javed Akram, Prof. Dr Rana Dilawaiz and Prof. Dr Mumraiz Naqshbandi.

“The medical board will submit its findings to us within a week and tell us whether Ihsanullah’s treatment was handled properly or mismanaged,” PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi told media.

Ihsanullah had emerged as a promising prospect in last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) but due to his elbow injury, he has not played any cricket since after mid-2023.

A PCB insider said that Naqvi had formed the medical board after he was told that a specialist in London, who checked Ihsanullah last week, confirmed he might require another surgery as his first surgery in a Lahore hospital had been botched up.

The PCB’s medical panel headed by Dr Sohail Saleem has handled his diagnosis and treatment since last year.

Naqvi said Ihsanullah was still in London for his treatment on PCB expenses and if need arose he would be sent to the United States for his treatment.

“The PCB values all its players and there is no way we will not ensure he is back to playing cricket again,” he added.

He said once the probe is complete the picture will be clear but he personally would not tolerate any unprofessional work from board employees.

The board will recommend future course of action for proper treatment.

