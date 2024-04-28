MagazineBuy Print

Archery World Cup: India upsets Olympic champion Korea to bag gold

Indian compound archers had swept the team events winning men’s, women’s and mixed-team gold medals on Saturday before Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold in the women’s compound individual section.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 09:07 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Men’s recurve archery team members Dhiraj Bommadevara (2nd from left), Tarundeep Rai (third from left) and Pravin Jadhav (extreme right) after reaching final of Archery World Cup Stage 1, in Shanghai.
Men’s recurve archery team members Dhiraj Bommadevara (2nd from left), Tarundeep Rai (third from left) and Pravin Jadhav (extreme right) after reaching final of Archery World Cup Stage 1, in Shanghai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Men’s recurve archery team members Dhiraj Bommadevara (2nd from left), Tarundeep Rai (third from left) and Pravin Jadhav (extreme right) after reaching final of Archery World Cup Stage 1, in Shanghai. | Photo Credit: PTI

India secured one of its biggest wins in archery as the men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav stunned reigning Olympic champion South Korea to win the gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, Indians showed ice-cool composure to get the better of the mighty Koreans without dropping a set.

India won 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53), taking its gold medal count to five in the season-opening global showpiece.

Indian compound archers had swept the team events winning men’s, women’s and mixed team gold medals on Saturday.

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam later on Saturday clinched a fourth gold in women’s compound individual section, while Priyansh settled for a maiden World Cup silver in the men’s individual compound section.

India, now, has five gold and one silver so far in the competition.

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari is also eyeing a gold and will play her women’s recurve individual semifinal taking on her Korean rival in the afternoon session.

India is also fighting for a bronze in the recurve mixed team event.

