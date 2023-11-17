FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Salah hat-trick keeps Egypt top of Group A

The second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Africa got underway on November 15, with Equatorial Guinea beating Namibia 1-0. On November 16, Mohamed Salah joined the party, helping Egypt demolish Djibouti in their opening fixture in this round, with four goals at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

The group winners from each group will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Following are the standings of CAF countries after this round of World Cup qualifiers:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Egypt 1 1 0 1 6 0 6 3 2 Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Sierra Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 5 6

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 DR Congo 1 1 0 1 2 0 2 3 2 Sudan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Togo 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 South Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 2 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Rwanda 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 Cape Verde 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Eswatini 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Mauritius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 2 Gabon 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Seychelles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Gambia 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 6 Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 2 Mozambique 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 3 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Botswana 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 6 Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 -3 -2 0

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Equatorial Guinea 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sao Tome and Principe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group I standings: