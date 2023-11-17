MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Salah hat-trick keeps Egypt top of Group A

Mohamed Salah made headlines in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers when he scored four goals against Djibouti as Egypt registered a 6-0 win.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 16:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Africa got underway on November 15, with Equatorial Guinea beating Namibia 1-0. On November 16, Mohamed Salah joined the party, helping Egypt demolish Djibouti in their opening fixture in this round, with four goals at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

The group winners from each group will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Following are the standings of CAF countries after this round of World Cup qualifiers:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Egypt 1 1 0 1 6 0 6 3
2 Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
3 Sierra Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
4
5
6

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 DR Congo 1 1 0 1 2 0 2 3
2 Sudan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
3 Togo 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
4 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 South Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
2 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
3 Rwanda 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
4 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
5 Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
2 Cape Verde 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
3 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Eswatini 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Mauritius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3
2 Gabon 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Seychelles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Gambia 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0
6 Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
2 Mozambique 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3
3 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Botswana 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0
6 Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 -3 -2 0

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Equatorial Guinea 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
2 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Sao Tome and Principe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group I standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Central African Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Chad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Comoros 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Madagascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
