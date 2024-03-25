Atletico stalwart Koke signs new yearly deal

Atletico Madrid captain and record appearance-maker Koke renewed his contract with the club on Monday until at least the end of next season.
“He has agreed a deal with the club which amounts to a yearly renewal at the end of each season,” said Atletico in a statement.
“Koke is fight, effort, sacrifice, solidarity... Koke is heart and courage.”
The 32-year-old’s previous deal had been set to expire at the end of the current season in June.
Koke has played for Atletico 626 times across 15 seasons, making his debut back in 2009 and scoring 47 goals to date.
The midfielder has won La Liga and the Europa League each on two occasions with Atletico, along with the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and two European Super Cups.
