India vs Afghanistan, points table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers standings after India’s 1-2 loss

India suffered a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in the second round encounter of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday.
The loss to a second-string Afghanistan had a significant affect on the table and India’s chances to progress to the third round of the Asian qualification process for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Second Round Group A table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Qatar
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|1
|13
|9
|2
|India
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|13
|-10
|4
|4
|Kuwait
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|3
