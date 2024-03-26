India vs Afghanistan, points table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers standings after India’s 1-2 loss

India suffered a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in the second round encounter of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday.

The loss to a second-string Afghanistan had a significant affect on the table and India’s chances to progress to the third round of the Asian qualification process for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?

Second Round Group A table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Qatar 3 3 0 0 14 1 13 9 2 India 4 1 1 2 2 5 -3 4 3 Afghanistan 4 1 1 2 3 13 -10 4 4 Kuwait 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3