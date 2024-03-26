MagazineBuy Print

India vs Afghanistan, points table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers standings after India’s 1-2 loss

India is drawn in Group A, with Kuwait, Afghanistan and Qatar. Following are the standings of AFC countries as the fourth round of matches happen.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 21:28 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Indian players dejected after the team’s defeat.
Indian players dejected after the team’s defeat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Indian players dejected after the team’s defeat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India suffered a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in the second round encounter of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday.

The loss to a second-string Afghanistan had a significant affect on the table and India’s chances to progress to the third round of the Asian qualification process for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?

Second Round Group A table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Qatar 3 3 0 0 14 1 13 9
2 India 4 1 1 2 2 5 -3 4
3 Afghanistan 4 1 1 2 3 13 -10 4
4 Kuwait 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3

India

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
