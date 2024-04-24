FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: When, where to watch FCG v MCFC; Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.
The Islanders enjoyed a commanding league stage, reaching its highest points tally (47) in the competition but failed to defend the League Shield after a 1-2 loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the deciding clash, losing out on a point.
Now, head coach Petr Kratky and his men will aim to salvage the season by winning the ISL Cup, a title Mumbai last won in the 2020-21 season when it achieved the famous double (League Shield and Cup) under the tutelage of then-head coach Sergio Lobera.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Clash of the defensive heavyweights as FC Goa hosts Mumbai City FC
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 24
Mumbai City FC: 10
FC Goa: 7
Draws: 7
