FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: When, where to watch FCG v MCFC; Head-to-head

All you need to know about the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semifinal leg one match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 07:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FC Goa relished an admirable league phase under Manolo Marquez’s guidance, finishing third with 45 points - two behind Mumbai City FC.
FC Goa relished an admirable league phase under Manolo Marquez’s guidance, finishing third with 45 points - two behind Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

FC Goa relished an admirable league phase under Manolo Marquez’s guidance, finishing third with 45 points - two behind Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

The Islanders enjoyed a commanding league stage, reaching its highest points tally (47) in the competition but failed to defend the League Shield after a 1-2 loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the deciding clash, losing out on a point.

Now, head coach Petr Kratky and his men will aim to salvage the season by winning the ISL Cup, a title Mumbai last won in the 2020-21 season when it achieved the famous double (League Shield and Cup) under the tutelage of then-head coach Sergio Lobera.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Clash of the defensive heavyweights as FC Goa hosts Mumbai City FC

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches played: 24

Mumbai City FC: 10

FC Goa: 7

Draws: 7

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Indian Super League 2023-24 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC start?
The Indian Super League 2023-24 semifinal match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 24th April at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
Where to watch the Indian Super League 2023-24 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC?
The match will be live telecasted on the  Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on   OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

