FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: FCG 1-0 MCFC; Boris gives Goa the lead

- April 24, 2024 20:11YELLOW CARD40’ Yellow Card | FCG 1-0 MCFC
Van Nieff goes into the book after a bad foul on Udanta Singh. MCFC coach Petr Kratky has also been shown a yellow card for dissent.
- April 24, 2024 20:1038’ FCG 1-0 MCFC
The Goa backline has retreated from their higher position on the pitch, forcing the Mumbai players to play in between the lines instead of playing balls over the top.
- April 24, 2024 20:0735’ FCG 1-0 MCFC
Brandon takes a beautiful touch with his heel to release Borja on the left of the penalty box. He lashes at the ball but it goes well wide of the goal.
- April 24, 2024 20:0534’ FCG 1-0 MCFC
Noah gets a little bit of space tries a shot from outside the box with the outside of his boot. The shot lacked power and is collected by Lachenpa easily.
- April 24, 2024 20:0331’ Substitution | FCG 1-0 MCFC
The play has been stopped as Mohammad Yasir is down inside his own box after fending off Rahul Bheke. Looks like it is another injury in the game.
FCG: Yasir is replaced by Udanta Singh
- April 24, 2024 20:0028’ Chance | FCG 1-0 MCFC
Van Nieff takes a freekick short to Chhangte in the middle of the pitch. He dinks it over the top to Rahul Bheke inside the box. He is unable to keep his shot on target.
- April 24, 2024 19:5825’ Save | FCG 1-0 MCFC
Mumbai City has maintained possession of the ball since the goal. Chhangte pulls off a one-touch move to set himself up with the keeper. He tries to cut it back but Valpuia’s shot is saved by Dheeraj before being cleared away by Odei.
- April 24, 2024 19:5424’ FCG 1-0 MCFC
Krouma tries a shot from way out. It goes straight and low towards Dheeraj who collects it easily.
- April 24, 2024 19:5221’ Chance | FCG 1-0 MCFC
Vikram plays a ball into the box from the left. It goes over Vojtus and falls to Chhangte who takes too long to take the shot. The ball is cleared away for a corner. The corner in finds the head of Rahul Bheke who is unable to keep his shot on target.
- April 24, 2024 19:5119’ FCG 1-0 MCFC
Mumbai is maintaining possession of the ball since the restart. It is again and again trying to find Vikram on the right. Seriton has done a good job to pocket him so far.
- April 24, 2024 19:46GOAL16’ GOAALL!! FCG 1-0 MCFC
Boris scores!! a mistake from Mehtab Singh gives away the ball to Noah Sadaoui. He capitalises on the opportunity and drives into the box and plays a ball into the middle. Boris makes a good run at the far post and has the whole net to finish it off. This is his third goal against Mumabi City.
- April 24, 2024 19:4413’ FCG 0-0 MCFC
The Mumbai midfielders are constantly playing the ball over the top to the wingers who are trying to get behind the high-line of the FC Goa defense.
- April 24, 2024 19:4311’ Substitution | FCG 0-0 MCFC
MCFC: Akash Mishra goes down again after a collision with Noah Sadaoui. He is replaced by Valpuia.
- April 24, 2024 19:4110’ FCG 0-0 MCFC
Chhangte steals the ball of Jay Gupta who recovers to pull back Chhangte before he breaks away. The freekick for Mumbai from Van Nieff is cleared away easily by the FC Goa defense.
- April 24, 2024 19:398’ FCG 0-0 MCFC
Van Nieff plays a ball over the top for Vikram Singh. Dheeraj stays on his line and Seriton Fernandes is forced to win a foul by blocking Vikram’s path.
- April 24, 2024 19:365’ FCG 0-0 MCFC
Akash Mishra has gone down after catching his leg on the turf during the previous attack. Play has been stopped to attend to the injury.
- April 24, 2024 19:353’ FCG 0-0 MCFC
Tiri gives away the ball to Noah Sadoui near the half line. He passes it to Yasir who switches the ball to the left side. Chhanfte tracks back well to help in defense and clear the ball away.
- April 24, 2024 19:321’ FCG 0-0 MCFC
FC Goa gives away the ball. Vikram takes the ball and drives into the box from the right side. He goes down in the penalty box and appeals for a spot kick. The referee waves play on.
- April 24, 2024 19:30KICK OFF!!! FCG 0-0 MCFC
FC Goa kicks off the match, donning its home colours, shooting from right to left. Mumbai City is in its black away kit.
- April 24, 2024 19:23Minutes to kick off!!
The players are making their way in to the Fatorda Stadium. The home side is led out of the tunnel by Brandon Fernandes whose strike helped FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC in the playoffs. Rahul Bheke leads Mumbai City FC
- April 24, 2024 19:17THE HOME SIDE IS READY!!
- April 24, 2024 18:56What to expect from tonight’s semifinal clash
- April 24, 2024 18:32FC Goa starting XI
- April 24, 2024 18:31Mumbai City FC starting XI
- April 24, 2024 18:25LINEUPS OUT SOON!!
- April 24, 2024 18:05HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 24
Mumbai City FC: 10
FC Goa: 7
Draws: 7
- April 24, 2024 17:50PREVIEW
Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.
The Islanders enjoyed a commanding league stage, reaching its highest points tally (47) in the competition but failed to defend the League Shield after a 1-2 loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the deciding clash, losing out on a point.
Now, head coach Petr Kratky and his men will aim to salvage the season by winning the ISL Cup, a title Mumbai last won in the 2020-21 season when it achieved the famous double (League Shield and Cup) under the tutelage of then-head coach Sergio Lobera.
- April 24, 2024 17:45LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Indian Super League 2023-24 semifinal match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 24th April at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
