ISL: East Bengal signs Mark Zothanpuia on three-year contract

Zothanpuia played a total of 1,971 minutes across 24 matches (18 in the Indian Super League (ISL), three in the Kalinga Super Cup and three in the Durand Cup) last season.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 15:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mark Zothanpuia joined East Bengal on a three-year contract.
Mark Zothanpuia joined East Bengal on a three-year contract. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Mark Zothanpuia joined East Bengal on a three-year contract. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

East Bengal FC signed India U-23 player Mark Zothanpuia on a three-year contract that will run until the end of the 2026-27 season, on Saturday.

Born in Mizoram, Zothanpuia was part of FC Pune City’s youth team and Hyderabad FC’s reserve team before being promoted to Hyderabad FC’s first team in the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old rose to prominence in the previous season, starting regularly for Hyderabad FC and emerging as one of their key players. Zothanpuia was part of HFC’s 2021-22 ISL Cup-winning squad.

Zothanpuia played a total of 1,971 minutes across 24 matches, (18 in the Indian Super League (ISL), three in the Kalinga Super Cup and three in the Durand Cup) last season.

“Mark is a young player with excellent qualities. His versatility will allow us to consider him for different roles to help the team. He has gained a decent amount of ISL experience and is joining Emami East Bengal at the right phase of his career, to reach the next level as a player. We’ll give him the right environment to ensure his growth and success,” East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

