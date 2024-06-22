ISL: East Bengal signs Mark Zothanpuia on three-year contract

East Bengal FC signed India U-23 player Mark Zothanpuia on a three-year contract that will run until the end of the 2026-27 season, on Saturday.
Born in Mizoram, Zothanpuia was part of FC Pune City’s youth team and Hyderabad FC’s reserve team before being promoted to Hyderabad FC’s first team in the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old rose to prominence in the previous season, starting regularly for Hyderabad FC and emerging as one of their key players. Zothanpuia was part of HFC’s 2021-22 ISL Cup-winning squad.
Zothanpuia played a total of 1,971 minutes across 24 matches, (18 in the Indian Super League (ISL), three in the Kalinga Super Cup and three in the Durand Cup) last season.
“Mark is a young player with excellent qualities. His versatility will allow us to consider him for different roles to help the team. He has gained a decent amount of ISL experience and is joining Emami East Bengal at the right phase of his career, to reach the next level as a player. We’ll give him the right environment to ensure his growth and success,” East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said.
