Euro 2024: Why is Kieran Tierney not playing in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?

Scotland is taking on Hungary in a must-win Euro 2024 Group A match being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Defender Kieran Tierney was left out of Scotland’s squad to face the Hungarians after he sustained an injury during his side’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Tierney was stretchered off in the match after going to the floor clutching his hamstring, an injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the tournament. “He’s got an issue with his hamstring,” Scotland assistant coach John Carver told reporters.

The Scottish men’s national team confirmed that Tierney has left the camp and will travel to Arsenal to receive treatment for his injury

Whether here or at home, you're always a big part of this Scotland team, @kierantierney1 💙



Kieran leaves camp due to injury and will return to Arsenal for further assessment.#EURO2024pic.twitter.com/Bfe1Ebk0aB — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2024

The Arsenal man was on loan at Spanish club Real Sociedad last season but was limited to 14 starts in La Liga because of hamstring problems.

Scotland has never advanced to the knockout phase at a major tournament but could do so if it beat Hungary in its final Group A game in Stuttgart on Sunday.

That would leave Scotland on four points and guarantee at least third place -- four points has always been enough to reach the last 16 in the current European Championship format.

“If we do progress and we move through the tournament, I’m sure he’ll be back to support us,” Carver said of Tierney, whose absence could prompt Scotland to change to a back four against Hungary.

“He’s a young lad, he’s got plenty of time and he’s got to make sure it’s right for his return,” he added.

(With inputs from AFP)