MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why is Kieran Tierney not playing in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?

Scotland has never advanced to the knockout phase at a major tournament but could do so if it beats Hungary in its final Group A game at Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 23:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Scotland’s Kieran Tierney receives medical attention after sustaining an injury against Switzerland in Euro 2024.
Scotland’s Kieran Tierney receives medical attention after sustaining an injury against Switzerland in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Scotland’s Kieran Tierney receives medical attention after sustaining an injury against Switzerland in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Scotland is taking on Hungary in a must-win Euro 2024 Group A match being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Defender Kieran Tierney was left out of Scotland’s squad to face the Hungarians after he sustained an injury during his side’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Tierney was stretchered off in the match after going to the floor clutching his hamstring, an injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the tournament. “He’s got an issue with his hamstring,” Scotland assistant coach John Carver told reporters.

The Scottish men’s national team confirmed that Tierney has left the camp and will travel to Arsenal to receive treatment for his injury

The Arsenal man was on loan at Spanish club Real Sociedad last season but was limited to 14 starts in La Liga because of hamstring problems.

Scotland has never advanced to the knockout phase at a major tournament but could do so if it beat Hungary in its final Group A game in Stuttgart on Sunday.

That would leave Scotland on four points and guarantee at least third place -- four points has always been enough to reach the last 16 in the current European Championship format.

“If we do progress and we move through the tournament, I’m sure he’ll be back to support us,” Carver said of Tierney, whose absence could prompt Scotland to change to a back four against Hungary.

“He’s a young lad, he’s got plenty of time and he’s got to make sure it’s right for his return,” he added.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Kieran Tierney

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: Tierney not in squad; Where to watch SCO v HUN; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Top scorer Musiala to start?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Kieran Tierney not playing in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: England becomes first team to qualify for semifinals with thumping win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  5. Switzelrand vs Germany, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SUI v GER Group A match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Why is Kieran Tierney not playing in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scotland vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: Tierney not in squad; Where to watch SCO v HUN; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Top scorer Musiala to start?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: De Ligt saw psychologist over Netherlands benching
    AFP
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Uruguay vs Panama Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: Tierney not in squad; Where to watch SCO v HUN; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Top scorer Musiala to start?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Kieran Tierney not playing in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: England becomes first team to qualify for semifinals with thumping win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  5. Switzelrand vs Germany, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SUI v GER Group A match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment