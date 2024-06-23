MagazineBuy Print

Switzelrand vs Germany, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SUI v GER Group A match

Here is all the head-to-head stats and previous results ahead of the Euro 2024 Group A match between Switzerland and Germany being played at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 10:30 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Antonio Rudiger during a training session.
File Photo: Germany's Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Antonio Rudiger during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Antonio Rudiger during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Germany is enjoying its best start to a tournament in more than a decade, but the Euro 2024 host wants to make it three wins from three when it faces Switzerland on Sunday to seal top spot in Group A and get a potentially easier opponent in the last 16.

Its two opening victories mark an even better start than it had at the 2014 World Cup when it last won a major international title.

Germany requires at least a draw against the Swiss, who has yet to book its spot in the next round, in order to avoid finishing second in the group and having to play the second-placed team from Group B.

That could lead to a tricky round of 16 match against a team from a group featuring Italy, Spain, Croatia and Albania.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

Head-to-head record

Matches: 52

Germany wins: 35

Draws: 8

Switzerland wins: 9

Switzerland vs Germany: Last five matches
07 Feb 2007: Germany 3-1 Switzerland (International Friendly)
26 Mar 2008: Switzerland 0-4 Germany (International Friendly)
26 May 2012: Switzerland 5-3 Germany (International Friendly)
06 Sep 2020: Switzerland 1-1 Germany (UEFA Nations League)
13 Oct 2020: Germany 3-3 Switzerland (UEFA Nations League)

Germany /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Switzerland

