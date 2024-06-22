GER vs SUI, Euro 2024: Germany looks to lock up top spot in group against Switzerland

Germany is enjoying its best start to a tournament in more than a decade, but the Euro 2024 host wants to make it three wins from three when it faces Switzerland on Sunday to seal top spot in Group A and get a potentially easier opponent in the last 16.

Its two opening victories mark an even better start than it had at the 2014 World Cup when it last won a major international title.

Germany requires at least a draw against the Swiss, who has yet to book its spot in the next round, in order to avoid finishing second in the group and having to play the second-placed team from Group B.

That could lead to a tricky round of 16 match against a team from a group featuring Italy, Spain, Croatia and Albania.

ALSO READ: GER vs HUN, Euro 2024: Germany title credentials to be tested in Hungary grudge match

Topping the group would give Julian Nagelsmann’s side a seemingly easier path against the second team in Group C. England tops that group on four points, with Denmark and Slovenia both on two and Serbia on one point.

“Top spot is important. We want to win all our matches,” Nagelsmann said following Germany’s 2-0 victory over Hungary in its second group game.

The coach, who took over in September last year, has led a revival of the three-time European champions’ title hopes, and after sticking with the same lineup in his first two matches he is unlikely to make major changes.

“I do think it is important to have as many players from the starting 11 on the pitch so that we stay in the rhythm,” he said.

“Do not expect to have seven changes to the team. I can rule that out now.”

His players have delivered convincing performances in their 5-1 demolition of Scotland and their win over Hungary, their first in a competitive match against them in 70 years.

Nagelsmann is likely to retain his attacking midfield trio of captain Ilkay Gundogan flanked by Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz that has been key to its winning start.

There could be changes further back with Pascal Gross possibly slipping in for Robert Andrich in front of the defence.

But Nagelsmann is in no mood to underestimate the Swiss, who drew 1-1 against the Scots earlier in the week following its opening win over Hungary.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: Switzerland’s unlucky Schar breaks nose minutes after role in Scotland goal

Switzerland will top the group with a win but will also advance with a draw if Scotland fails to beat Hungary in the other group match. Defeat could potentially see it exit the tournament.

“We know we are now up against a team that is of a different calibre with their super attack and the euphoria (as hosts),” said Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

“But we are going into the game with confidence and look forward to it. Obviously we want to bother the Germans. That’s clear.”