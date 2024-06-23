Scotland vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: Tierney not in squad; Lineups out for SCO v HUN; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

LINEUPS
Scotland starting XI: Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, McKenna, Ralston, Gilmour, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams
Hungary starting XI: Gulacsi, Botka, Orban, Dardai, Bolla, Styles, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga
PREVIEW
Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.
Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany.
Hungary is bottom of the standings having lost both its opening games but still has hope, having performed well at times in its 2-0 defeat to host Germany who had thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener.
SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY HEAD-TO-HEAD
Played: 9
Scotland: 3
Hungary: 4
Draws: 2
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Scotland predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, McKenna, Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams
Hungary predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, Dardai, Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga
SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
27 Mar 2018: Hungary 0-1 Scotland (International friendly)
18 Aug 2004: Scotland 0-3 Hungary (International friendly)
09 Sep 1987: Scotland 2-0 Hungary (International friendly)
31 May 1980: Hungary 3-1 Scotland (International friendly)
05 Jun 1960: Hungary 3-3 Scotland (International friendly)
