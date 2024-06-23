MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Scotland vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: Tierney not in squad; Lineups out for SCO v HUN; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Hungary being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

Updated : Jun 23, 2024 23:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes.
Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

LINEUPS

Scotland starting XI: Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, McKenna, Ralston, Gilmour, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams

Hungary starting XI: Gulacsi, Botka, Orban, Dardai, Bolla, Styles, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga

PREVIEW

Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.

Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany.

Hungary is bottom of the standings having lost both its opening games but still has hope, having performed well at times in its 2-0 defeat to host Germany who had thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Scotland and Hungary aim to oust the other in must-win encounter

SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY HEAD-TO-HEAD

Played: 9

Scotland: 3

Hungary: 4

Draws: 2

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Scotland predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, McKenna, Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams

Hungary predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, Dardai, Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Varga

SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

27 Mar 2018: Hungary 0-1 Scotland (International friendly)

18 Aug 2004: Scotland 0-3 Hungary (International friendly)

09 Sep 1987: Scotland 2-0 Hungary (International friendly)

31 May 1980: Hungary 3-1 Scotland (International friendly)

05 Jun 1960: Hungary 3-3 Scotland (International friendly)

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Andrew Robertson /

Dominik Szoboszlai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Starting lineups in, top scorer Musiala starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scotland vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: Tierney not in squad; Lineups out for SCO v HUN; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Kieran Tierney not playing in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: England becomes first team to qualify for semifinals with thumping win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  5. Switzelrand vs Germany, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SUI v GER Group A match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Why is Kieran Tierney not playing in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scotland vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: Tierney not in squad; Lineups out for SCO v HUN; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Starting lineups in, top scorer Musiala starts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: De Ligt saw psychologist over Netherlands benching
    AFP
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Uruguay vs Panama Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Starting lineups in, top scorer Musiala starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scotland vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: Tierney not in squad; Lineups out for SCO v HUN; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Kieran Tierney not playing in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: England becomes first team to qualify for semifinals with thumping win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  5. Switzelrand vs Germany, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SUI v GER Group A match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment