Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Uruguay vs Panama Group C match?

Chilean referee Piero Maza will officiate this clash. He officiates in the Chilean Primera División. He has been a FIFA referee since 2018.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 20:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE- On May 30, 2022, Maza was appointed as a referee for his first senior international match - the 2022 Finalissima between UEFA Euro 2020 winners Italy and 2021 Copa América winners Argentina.
FILE- On May 30, 2022, Maza was appointed as a referee for his first senior international match - the 2022 Finalissima between UEFA Euro 2020 winners Italy and 2021 Copa América winners Argentina.
infoIcon

FILE- On May 30, 2022, Maza was appointed as a referee for his first senior international match - the 2022 Finalissima between UEFA Euro 2020 winners Italy and 2021 Copa América winners Argentina. | Photo Credit: AFP

Uruguay takes on Panama in its opening Copa America 2024 Group C clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Chilean referee Piero Maza will officiate this clash. He officiates in the Chilean Primera División. He has been a FIFA referee since 2018.

Maza began officiating in the Chilean Primera División during the 2014–15 season and refereed his first match on July 27, 2014, between Cobresal and Palestino.

Maza has officiated at several international tournaments during his career - the 2017 South American U-15 Championship in Argentina, the 2019 South American U-20 Championship in his home country and the 2019 Copa América in Brazil, where he served as a fourth official and assistant VAR.

ALSO READ: Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024 - When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record

On May 30, 2022, Maza was appointed as a referee for his first senior international match - the 2022 Finalissima between UEFA Euro 2020 winners Italy and 2021 Copa América winners Argentina.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Piero Maza (CHI)
Assistant referees: Claudio Urrutia (CHI), Miguel Rocha (CHI)
Fourth Official: Juan Benitez (PAR)
Fifth Official: Eduardo Cardozo (PAR)
VAR: Mauro Vigiliano (ARG)
Assistant VAR: Hector Pelleta (ARG)

