Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record

The second match of Copa America 2024 Group C will pit record champions Uruguay against Panama at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States.

Marcelo Bielsa’s boys will take the field for the very first time in Copa America 2024. Considered among the favourites, Uruguay has a squad filled with talented individuals.

The likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo and the ever-green Luis Suarez makes Uruguay one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Panama are representing CONCACAF at this expanded Copa America and it is the second time that they have participated in this tournament, having lost two of their three group games back in 2016.

ALSO READ | Argentina at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off? The Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Monday, June 24 (6:30 AM IST) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States. Where to watch the live telecast of the Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group A match? There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. Where to live stream the Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group A match? There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Head-to-head record:

The two sides have met 5 times in all competitions over the years. Uruguay has won every time, scoring 15 goals and conceding only once.

Played - 5

Uruguay - 5 | Panama - 0 | Tie - 0