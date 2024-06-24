MagazineBuy Print

Uruguay vs Panama LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, URU v PAN score; Where to watch; 6:30 AM IST kick-off

URU vs PAN: Follow live updates of the Copa America 2024 Group C match between Uruguay and Panama from the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. 

Updated : Jun 24, 2024 05:24 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE - Uruguay’s Federico Valverde will be a player to watch out for.
FILE - Uruguay’s Federico Valverde will be a player to watch out for. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Uruguay’s Federico Valverde will be a player to watch out for. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group C clash from the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

STARTING LINE-UPS!

Uruguay starting XI: Rochet(GK); Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte, Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, M. Araujo

Panama starting XI:Yet to be announced

PREVIEW

The second match of Copa America 2024 Group C will pit record champions Uruguay against Panama at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States.

Marcelo Bielsa’s boys will take the field for the very first time in Copa America 2024. Considered among the favourites, Uruguay has a squad filled with talented individuals.

Bielsa believes that this is the ideal tournament to showcase his side’s level of play ahead of Sunday’s game. “Uruguay have a solid base of experience and young players are being added who deserve a place in their own positions,” he said.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group C match kick off?
The Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group C match will kick off on Monday, June 24 (3:30 AM IST) at AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on  Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on  Sportstar website and app.

