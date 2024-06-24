Uruguay vs Panama LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, URU v PAN score; Where to watch; 6:30 AM IST kick-off

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Uruguay vs Panama Copa America 2024 Group C clash from the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

STARTING LINE-UPS!

Uruguay starting XI: Rochet(GK); Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte, Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, M. Araujo

Panama starting XI:Yet to be announced

PREVIEW

The second match of Copa America 2024 Group C will pit record champions Uruguay against Panama at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States.

Marcelo Bielsa’s boys will take the field for the very first time in Copa America 2024. Considered among the favourites, Uruguay has a squad filled with talented individuals.

Bielsa believes that this is the ideal tournament to showcase his side’s level of play ahead of Sunday’s game. “Uruguay have a solid base of experience and young players are being added who deserve a place in their own positions,” he said.

(with inputs from Reuters)

