The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 24:

Albania vs Spain- June 25, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

England vs Slovenia- June 25, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

ALBANIA VS SPAIN

Impressive Spain has secured top spot in Group B and a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 but it will not be taking its foot off the gas against Albania in Dusseldorf on Monday.

While coach Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest players for the final group game, he will also want to maintain the momentum Spain has built up.

Albania will expect no favours from Spain as it seeks the unlikely win it needs to reach the knockout phase for the first time having exited in the group phase on its debut in 2016.

CROATIA VS ITALY

With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday’s decisive Group B match.

Italy’s chastening 1-0 defeat by a dominant Spain on Thursday and Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser left both teams anxiously glancing at the table heading into their last game.

Italy, second with three points after its opening win over Albania, will be through to the last 16 as runner-up if it avoids defeat. It will be unable to progress, however, if it loses and Albania beats group winner Spain in the other Group B decider.

The situation is more pressing for Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia, which began the tournament with a thumping 3-0 loss to Spain and prop up the table with a point. It will go through as runner-up if it beats Italy and Albania does not beat Spain.

(With inputs from REUTERS)