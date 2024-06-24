Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side

Uruguay clinched a 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side in their opening Copa America 2024 Group C clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.
Maximiliano Araujo opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a well-taken shot from inside the box, which flew into the top-corner.
AS IT HAPPENED: Uruguay vs Panama HIGHLIGHTS
La Celeste had to wait till the 85th minute for their second, with Darwin Nunez drilling the ball into the net with a clean finish to bag his ninth international goal in his last six matches.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men scored a quick third after Matias Vina headed home a cross delivered into the box by Nicolas de la Cruz in stoppage time.
Panama managed to pull a goal back, with Michael Amir Murillo finding the net with a curling effort in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, but it was nothing more than a consolation
