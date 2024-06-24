MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side

Uruguay clinched a 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side in their opening Copa America 2024 Group C clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 08:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araujo, bottom center celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal.
Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araujo, bottom center celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araujo, bottom center celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Uruguay clinched a 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side in their opening Copa America 2024 Group C clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Maximiliano Araujo opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a well-taken shot from inside the box, which flew into the top-corner.

AS IT HAPPENED: Uruguay vs Panama HIGHLIGHTS

La Celeste had to wait till the 85th minute for their second, with Darwin Nunez drilling the ball into the net with a clean finish to bag his ninth international goal in his last six matches.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men scored a quick third after Matias Vina headed home a cross delivered into the box by Nicolas de la Cruz in stoppage time.

Panama managed to pull a goal back, with Michael Amir Murillo finding the net with a curling effort in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, but it was nothing more than a consolation

