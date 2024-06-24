MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Croatia vs Italy Group B match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Italy being played at the Leipzig Stadium.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Danny Makkelie.
Referee Danny Makkelie. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Referee Danny Makkelie. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Croatia and Italy will face off in a must-win Euro 2024 Group B encounter on Monday (June 25, 12:30 AM IST) at the Leipzig Stadium.

Danny Makkelie from the Netherlands will be the referee for this decisive clash. His fellow countrymen Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries will be the assistant referees.

Dutchman Rob Dieperink will be the Video Assistant Referee while Pol van Boekel and Bastian Dankert will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

PREVIEW | Wounded Italy and Croatia face Group B showdown

Serdar Gözübüyük from the Netherlands will be the fourth offical.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR CROATIA VS ITALY

Referee: Danny Makkeli (Netherlands)
Assistant referees: Hessel Steegstra (Netherlands) and Jan de Vries (Netherlands)
Video Assistant Referee: Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands) and Bastian Dankert (Germany)
Fourth official: Serdar Gözübüyük (Netherlands)

