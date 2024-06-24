Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Croatia vs Italy Group B match?

Croatia and Italy will face off in a must-win Euro 2024 Group B encounter on Monday (June 25, 12:30 AM IST) at the Leipzig Stadium.
Danny Makkelie from the Netherlands will be the referee for this decisive clash. His fellow countrymen Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries will be the assistant referees.
Dutchman Rob Dieperink will be the Video Assistant Referee while Pol van Boekel and Bastian Dankert will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.
PREVIEW | Wounded Italy and Croatia face Group B showdown
Serdar Gözübüyük from the Netherlands will be the fourth offical.
FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR CROATIA VS ITALY
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024: Lot of relief to enter semifinals, says Markram after South Africa beats West Indies
- Hamilton not regretting future move to Ferrari after first podium of his final year with Mercedes
- WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa pips West Indies to reach semifinals
- U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles wins 100m to qualify for Paris Olympics
- Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE