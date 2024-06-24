Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Croatia vs Italy Group B match?

Croatia and Italy will face off in a must-win Euro 2024 Group B encounter on Monday (June 25, 12:30 AM IST) at the Leipzig Stadium.

Danny Makkelie from the Netherlands will be the referee for this decisive clash. His fellow countrymen Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries will be the assistant referees.

Dutchman Rob Dieperink will be the Video Assistant Referee while Pol van Boekel and Bastian Dankert will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

Serdar Gözübüyük from the Netherlands will be the fourth offical.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR CROATIA VS ITALY