LIVE Croatia vs Italy score, Euro 2024: CRO 0-0 ITA; Match kicks off; Chiesa starts on the bench

- June 25, 2024 00:4616’ CRO 0-0 ITA
Calafiori plays a ball over the top trying to find Raspadori. Sutalo holds him off and shows great composure to turn the ball away from the Italian an give Croatia the possession.
- June 25, 2024 00:4413’ CRO 0-0 ITA
Kramaric receives the ball and tries to find his teammate inside the box. Mateo Darmian read the pass well and came in with a sliding block to clear the ball away.
- June 25, 2024 00:4210’ CRO 0-0 ITA
Jorginho finds Dimarco on the left side of the pitch. He tries to play an early ball into Pellegrini who was making a run into the box. Pellegrini has to crouch to head the ball, but it ends up going well wide in the end.
- June 25, 2024 00:397’ CRO 0-0 ITA
The Italians finally have the ball at their feet. Raspadori gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and spots Di Lorenzo making a run down the right wing. Di Lorenzo tries to find somebody in the middle but the Croatian defence does its job and clears it away.
- June 25, 2024 00:355’ CRO 0-0 ITA
Kramaric makes a run into the box to meet a ball played over the top. Bastoni holds him off and sees the ball out for a goal kick. Italy gives away the ball to Croatia and Sucic gets the ball outside the box.
He cuts to his left and takes a shot. Donnarumma is forced to punch the ball away for a corner.
- June 25, 2024 00:322’ CRO 0-0 ITA
Croatia starts the game with a good spell of possession. Italy is happy to let its opponent hold the ball as they line up with a back five.
- June 25, 2024 00:30CRO 0-0 ITA | KICK OFF!!
Croatia kicks off the match shooting from right to left.
- June 25, 2024 00:23Minutes to kick off
The players are making their way into the stadium. Luka Modric leads Croatia while Gianluigi Donnarumma leads Italy.
- June 25, 2024 00:12Referee Danny Makkelie will take charge of the match
- June 25, 2024 00:04CROATIA VS ITALY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
12 Jun 2015: Croatia 1-1 Italy (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)
16 Nov 2014: Italy 1-1 Croatia (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)
14 Jun 2012: Italy 1-1 Croatia (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)
16 Aug 2006: Italy 0-2 Croatia (International friendly)
08 Jun 2002: Italy 1-2 Croatia (FIFA World Cup)
- June 24, 2024 23:56Why is Federico Chiesa not starting?
- June 24, 2024 23:45HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 9
Croatia: 3
Italy: 1
Draws: 5
- June 24, 2024 23:25Italy starting XI
Donnarumma, Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Dimarco, Pellegrini, Retegui, Raspadori
- June 24, 2024 23:24Croatia starting XI
Livakovic, Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Sucic, Kramaric, Pasalic
- June 24, 2024 23:22LINEUPS OUT!!
- June 24, 2024 23:12PREDICTED LINEUPS
Croatia predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Livaković, Stanišić, Šutalo, Erlić, Gvardiol, Modrić, Kovačić, Pašalić, Sučić, Kramarić, Budimir
Italy predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma, Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco, Cristante, Barella, Chiesa, Pellegrini, Zaccagni, Retegu
- June 24, 2024 23:02PREVIEW
With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday’s decisive Group B match.
Italy’s chastening 1-0 defeat by a dominant Spain on Thursday and Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser left both teams anxiously glancing at the table heading into their last game.
- June 24, 2024 22:53Where can you watch the Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match?
The Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 24, 2024 22:53When and where will the Croatia vs Italy match kick-off?
The Euro 2024 Croatia vs Italy Group B match will kick off on 12:30 AM IST on June 25, Tuesday at the Leipzig Stadium.
