LIVE Croatia vs Italy score, Euro 2024: CRO 0-0 ITA; Match kicks off; Chiesa starts on the bench

Croatia vs Italy score, Euro 2024: CRO 0-0 ITA; Match kicks off; Chiesa starts on the bench

CRO vs ITA LIVE score: Catch the live updates of the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Italy being played at the Leipzig Stadium.

Updated : Jun 25, 2024 00:50 IST

Team Sportstar
taly and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in the decisive Group B match.
Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in the decisive Group B match.
lightbox-info

taly and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in the decisive Group B match. | Photo Credit: Getty images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Italy being played at the Leipzig Stadium.

  • June 25, 2024 00:46
    16’ CRO 0-0 ITA

    Calafiori plays a ball over the top trying to find Raspadori. Sutalo holds him off and shows great composure to turn the ball away from the Italian an give Croatia the possession.

  • June 25, 2024 00:44
    13’ CRO 0-0 ITA

    Kramaric receives the ball and tries to find his teammate inside the box. Mateo Darmian read the pass well and came in with a sliding block to clear the ball away.

  • June 25, 2024 00:42
    10’ CRO 0-0 ITA

    Jorginho finds Dimarco on the left side of the pitch. He tries to play an early ball into Pellegrini who was making a run into the box. Pellegrini has to crouch to head the ball, but it ends up going well wide in the end.

  • June 25, 2024 00:39
    7’ CRO 0-0 ITA

    The Italians finally have the ball at their feet. Raspadori gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and spots Di Lorenzo making a run down the right wing. Di Lorenzo tries to find somebody in the middle but the Croatian defence does its job and clears it away.

  • June 25, 2024 00:35
    5’ CRO 0-0 ITA

    Kramaric makes a run into the box to meet a ball played over the top. Bastoni holds him off and sees the ball out for a goal kick. Italy gives away the ball to Croatia and Sucic gets the ball outside the box.

    He cuts to his left and takes a shot. Donnarumma is forced to punch the ball away for a corner.

  • June 25, 2024 00:32
    2’ CRO 0-0 ITA

    Croatia starts the game with a good spell of possession. Italy is happy to let its opponent hold the ball as they line up with a back five.

  • June 25, 2024 00:30
    CRO 0-0 ITA | KICK OFF!!

    Croatia kicks off the match shooting from right to left.

  • June 25, 2024 00:23
    Minutes to kick off

    The players are making their way into the stadium. Luka Modric leads Croatia while Gianluigi Donnarumma leads Italy.

  • June 25, 2024 00:12
    Referee Danny Makkelie will take charge of the match

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Croatia vs Italy Group B match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Italy being played at the Leipzig Stadium.

  • June 25, 2024 00:04
    CROATIA VS ITALY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

    12 Jun 2015: Croatia 1-1 Italy (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)

    16 Nov 2014: Italy 1-1 Croatia (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)

    14 Jun 2012: Italy 1-1 Croatia (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)

    16 Aug 2006: Italy 0-2 Croatia (International friendly)

    08 Jun 2002: Italy 1-2 Croatia (FIFA World Cup)

  • June 24, 2024 23:56
    Why is Federico Chiesa not starting?

    Euro 2024: Why is Federico Chiesa not starting in the Croatia vs Italy Group B match?

    Italian winger Federico Chiesa was left out of Luciano Spalletti’s starting lineup for the match against Croatia , after starting in the previous two matches of the group stage.

  • June 24, 2024 23:45
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 9

    Croatia: 3

    Italy: 1

    Draws: 5

  • June 24, 2024 23:25
    Italy starting XI

    Donnarumma, Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Dimarco, Pellegrini, Retegui, Raspadori 

  • June 24, 2024 23:24
    Croatia starting XI

    Livakovic, Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Sucic, Kramaric, Pasalic

  • June 24, 2024 23:22
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • June 24, 2024 23:12
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Croatia predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Livaković, Stanišić, Šutalo, Erlić, Gvardiol, Modrić, Kovačić, Pašalić, Sučić, Kramarić, Budimir

    Italy predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma, Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco, Cristante, Barella, Chiesa, Pellegrini, Zaccagni, Retegu

  • June 24, 2024 23:02
    PREVIEW

    With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday’s decisive Group B match. 

    Italy’s chastening 1-0 defeat by a dominant Spain on Thursday and Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser left both teams anxiously glancing at the table heading into their last game.

    CRO vs ITA, Euro 2024: Wounded Italy and Croatia face Group B showdown

    Italy, second with three points after its opening win over Albania, will be through to the last 16 as runners-up if it avoids defeat

  • June 24, 2024 22:53
    Where can you watch the Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match?

    The Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 24, 2024 22:53
    When and where will the Croatia vs Italy match kick-off?

    The Euro 2024 Croatia vs Italy Group B match will kick off on 12:30 AM IST on June 25, Tuesday at the Leipzig Stadium.

Luka Modric

