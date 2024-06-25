Euro 2024: Luka Modric breaks record, becomes oldest goalscorer in Euros history during Croatia vs Italy

Luka Modric became the oldest player to score a goal in the European Championships when he found the net for Croatia against Italy in their Group B match on Monday.

In the 54th minute of the match, Modric had a penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Seconds later Modric was in the right place at the right time when a cross came into the box for Ante Budimir whose initial shot is saved by Donnarumma.

Modric found himself at the rebound and flashed the ball into the top of the net from point-blank range.

At 38 years and 289 days old Luka Modric becomes the oldest scorer in European Championships history, overtaking Poland’s Ivica Vastic.

This was Modric’s 178th appearance for Croatia after making his debut in 2006. He has scored 26 goals and assisted 29 during this time.

This is his fifth and possibly the final Euros, and he will be looking to end his career on a high, after leading the Croatian national team to a runner-up and their-place finish in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups respectively.

HOW CAN CROATIA QUALIFY?

If Croatia beats Spain, it will have four points and has a chance of qualifying as runner-up if Albania loses to Spain. If Albania also wins, then Croatia and Italy will be level on points and it will go down to goal difference.

If Croatia draws: If Croatia draws against Italy and Albania loses to Spain. Croatia has a chance of qualifying with ending its group stage with two points.