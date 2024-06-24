Euro 2024: Why is Federico Chiesa not starting for Italy against Croatia?

Italy and Croatia are facing off in a crucial Euro 2024 Group B match at the Leipzig Stadium on Monday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | CROATIA VS ITALY LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Italian winger Federico Chiesa was left out of Luciano Spalletti’s starting lineup for the match, after starting in the previous two matches of the group stage.

Chiesa was an integral part of Italy’s Euro 2020 title run and was the man of the match in his nation’s first game of Euro 2024 against Albania.

However, he has yet to register a goal or assist in the tournament so far. He has only taken four shots in two matches, with none of them being on target. He is also ranked 15th in his side for passing accuracy with 68 per cent

Apart from Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca also missed out on the starting lineup, with Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori leading the attack.

ALSO READ | Can Italy defend its title with inexperienced strikers?

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti said his players lacked freshness in their 1-0 loss to Spain, and wondered whether they needed more rest after Spain’s relentless attacks left them chasing shadows for most of the 90 minutes.

HOW CAN ITALY QUALIFY FOR THE KNOCKOUTS?

With a win or a draw against Croatia, Italy will end the group stage with at least four points and will qualify as runner-up. If Italy loses to Croatia, it still has a chance of qualifying finishing third place but for that Albania will have to win against Spain.