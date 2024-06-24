MagazineBuy Print

FRA vs POL, Euro 2024: France needs goals against Poland, with or without Mbappe

On paper, Poland looks like an easy opponent for France - it is the only team at Euro 2024 already certain to be heading home having lost to the Netherlands and Austria.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 16:47 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: French forward Kylian Mbappe.
FILE PHOTO: French forward Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: French forward Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France will try to finally get the goals flowing against already-eliminated Poland as it seeks to finish top of its Euro 2024 group on Tuesday, but questions remain about the availability of key forward Kylian Mbappe.

The striker - who broke his nose in France’s opener against Austria - donned a mask to take part in a practice match on Saturday against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn in which he scored twice and set up two other goals.

France has so far failed to find the net in Germany - it beat Austria in its opener courtesy of an own goal and drew 0-0 with the Netherlands - so coach Didier Deschamps will be tempted to bring Mbappe back against Poland.

Netherlands sits top of Group D, having scored more goals than the French. The group winner will face the second-placed team in Group F, a spot held now by Turkey, while the runner-up will face whoever comes second in Group E where Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all on three points.

Should France finish in third place, it could face England or Spain in the last 16.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland looks on as he sits on the substitutes bench prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Poland and Netherlands
Robert Lewandowski of Poland looks on as he sits on the substitutes bench prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Poland and Netherlands | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Robert Lewandowski of Poland looks on as he sits on the substitutes bench prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Poland and Netherlands | Photo Credit: Getty Images

On paper, Poland looks like an easy opponent for France - it is the only team already certain to be heading home having lost to the Netherlands and Austria.

The Dutch face trickier opposition: in-form Austria who will be hoping for a top-two finish in the group themselves.

READ | What happened to Barnabas Varga after collision in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?

But Poland coach Michal Probierz has said he wants to use the France match to draw a line under his side’s disappointing form and get them ready for their World Cup qualifiers.

Mbappe sat out the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands which left Deschamps ruing France’s failure to turn opportunities into goals. “The only regret I have, regarding the number of chances we saw, is the fact that we didn’t win,” he told reporters.

The last time the two countries met, France cruised past Poland in a last-16 match at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 with Mbappe scoring twice in a 3-1 win.

The game at the Dortmund BVB Stadion may mark the end of the international career of Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who has said his time with the national team is coming to a close.

Captain Robert Lewandowski, who has appeared only fleetingly so far in Germany due to an injury, will probably be taking his European Championship bow at the age of 35.

