MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kashmina scores in penalty shootout as ZNK Dinamo Zagreb secures maiden cup title

India’s Jyoti Chouhan, MK Kashmina, and Kiran Pisda helped their club, ZNK Dinamo Zagreb win its maiden Croatian women’s football cup title on Saturday. 

Published : Jun 24, 2024 16:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jyoti Chouhan with the Croatian women’s football trophy
India’s Jyoti Chouhan with the Croatian women’s football trophy | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

India’s Jyoti Chouhan with the Croatian women’s football trophy | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

India’s Jyoti Chouhan, MK Kashmina, and Kiran Pisda helped their club, ZNK Dinamo Zagreb win its maiden Croatian women’s football cup title on Saturday. 

Dinamo’s summit clash against ZNK Osijek was a tight knot that was only undone after a penalty shootout that went down to sudden death before Kashmina calmly scored the final spot-kick to help the Croatian capital side win 5-4 on penalties after the match ended 1-1.

Osijek was a record 19-time champion of the Croatian women’s football Cup and had been invincible throughout the season until going down to Dinamo in the final.

READ | From Manipur to Croatia: Kashmina outgrows violence to realise the European dream

ZNK Dinamo Zagreb has been a haven for Indian women footballers over the last couple of seasons. It began with Jyoti and Soumya Guguloth in 2022 and were soon joined by winger Kiran and Kashmina, who eventually played crucial roles in their team’s momentous triumph on Saturday.

While Kashmina came on from the bench in the final, Jyoti and Kiran played the entire game. Jyoti and Kashmina had scored one each in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

This is the second season ZNK Dinamo Zagreb made it to the final. It lost the final 2-3 to ZNK Split last season, where Jyoti had scored.

Related Topics

Dinamo Zagreb /

Jyoti Chouhan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kashmina scores in penalty shootout as ZNK Dinamo Zagreb secures maiden cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain affect IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 24: India to field 11-member squad in Asian Junior squash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sreeja Akula poised for Olympic debut following WTT Contender Lagos 2024 triumph
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kashmina scores in penalty shootout as ZNK Dinamo Zagreb secures maiden cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: England captain Kane hits back at former players’ criticism
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Croatia vs Italy Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of CRO v ITA Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CRO v ITA Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kashmina scores in penalty shootout as ZNK Dinamo Zagreb secures maiden cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain affect IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 24: India to field 11-member squad in Asian Junior squash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sreeja Akula poised for Olympic debut following WTT Contender Lagos 2024 triumph
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment